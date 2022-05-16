Everyware® Sponsors SEAA 2022 Event Payments, Messaging and Fundraising

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyware®, a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company, is proud to sponsor the Southeast Acquirers Association (SEAA) 2022 signature annual event.

This June, the Everyware team will exhibit payments and messaging solutions live to thousands of payment processing professionals on the SEAA tradeshow floor. Leaders will also host a deep dive session featuring a tour of how Everyware was used leading up to the event for participant payments by text, SMS campaign announcements to attendees, auto SMS responses to frequently asked questions, and engagement with event participants through convenient two-way messaging.

The power of automated text messaging workflows and their capabilities have become more recognized by event management organizations in recent years. Now, for the first time, it will enable SEAA audience members to receive instant replies to questions about show registration, hotels, schedules, breakout sessions, Demo Day presentations, and sponsorship. Questions and issues are addressed quickly via text message.

"We are excited to welcome Everyware as a Sponsor and Partner for SEAA 2022. The Everyware platform provides SEAA with another means of communication with our audience, and a secure environment for accepting payments outside of our registration system," said Jamie Garfield, SEAA President and Sr. Enterprise Sales Associate at PAAY. "As an added bonus, Everyware's Text to Give product is going to help us raise funds for KidsPeace, an amazing organization brought to our attention in 2019 by our good friend, Wanda Darrah."

The instant-answer SMS keywords SEAA selected are popular ones used across event management and fundraising accounts in Everyware and include: #Agenda, #Register, #Hotel, and #Sponsor.

In the past, SEAA has supported the nonprofit organization KidsPeace, a charity serving the behavioral and mental health needs of children, families and communities, through joint fundraising efforts. This year, SEAA and KidsPeace invite SEAA participants to donate by using Everyware's Text to Give solution.

"The precious children at KidsPeace are 12 to 17 years of age and come from environments not of their own making, such as domestic violence, drug and human trafficking. We are so excited to partner with SEAA again this year in Atlanta," said Wanda Darrah, Chair of the KidsPeace Georgia Board of Associates. "We are especially excited to partner with Everyware to raise funds to support the mental, physical and spiritual needs for these children and their future."

Before and during the event, texting 'KIDS' to (910) 659-8886 will allow donors to donate to KidsPeace. Results of the SMS fundraising effort will be shared (and continued) during the three-day conference.

This partnership showcases the importance and potential of mixing payments and engagement technology for nonprofits, merchant service providers, and event managers alike.

For more information, visit Everyware.com and register for SEAA by texting #Register to (404) 649-0798.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers simple billing solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

ABOUT SEAA

Southeast Acquirers Association, Incorporated, is a non-membership, 501(c)(6) trade association. SEAA was formed in 2000 and produced the first SEAA Annual Conference in 2001. Since that time, SEAA has hosted thousands of industry professionals and presented hundreds of hours of education networking with the top vendors in electronic payments. Audrey Blackmon, Judy Foster and John McCormick formed SEAA to facilitate the growth of the electronic payments industry, in size and integrity, through training, education and networking with other industry professionals.

MEDIA CONTACTS FOR EVERYWARE:

Jessica Wade Pfeffer | 305-804-8424 | [email protected]

Tyler Sminkey | 786-390-8510 | [email protected]

SOURCE Everyware