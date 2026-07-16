EVERYWHERE Integrates with Skydio to Enable Autonomous Drone Response for Lone Workers

SOS events now autonomously dispatch drones to incident locations — extending emergency response capabilities beyond the reach of traditional infrastructure

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERYWHERE Communications today announced an integration with Skydio, the leading autonomous drone company, that enables SOS events to automatically dispatch drones to incident locations in real time.

The integration connects the EVERYWHERE Platform and Skydio's autonomous drone operations. When a worker activates an SOS, the event is transmitted, received by EVERYWHERE, and passed to Skydio — which dispatches a drone to the precise incident location. Simultaneously, supervisors, dispatch centers, field personnel, and emergency services are notified through existing EVERYWHERE workflows.

The capability is currently being developed and validated through a real-world lone worker safety program, with program leadership expressing strong interest in full operational deployment.

"Adding autonomous drone response to SOS events gives organizations a critical additional layer of situational awareness when it matters most," said Jake Bailey, President at EVERYWHERE.

The drone functions as a response asset in addition to existing emergency notification workflows. Additionally, the same framework can support a range of future triggers — including geofence violations, missed check-ins, and custom operational events — each capable of initiating different drone behaviors or missions.

EVERYWHERE and Skydio are aligned on expanding the integration into utilities and defense sectors, where lone worker challenges, remote operational environments, and high safety requirements make the capability particularly well-suited.

About EVERYWHERE

Led by a team of pioneers that helped create the category of two-way handheld satellite communications, EVERYWHERE Communications delivers a purpose-built software platform that ensures enterprise and government teams remain Always Connected® in any environment. By integrating satellite and wireless networks, the EVERYWHERE Platform™ provides secure, resilient connectivity alongside tools for messaging, location monitoring, dynamic data visualization, and geospatial intelligence.

For more information, visit everywherecomms.com or contact sales@everywherecomms.com.

About Skydio

Skydio, the largest U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in flying robots, leverages breakthrough artificial intelligence to create drones that are easier to operate, safer to fly, and more capable in complex environments. Skydio systems are trusted by more than 3,800 agencies and organizations across the U.S. and allied militaries, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, California. For more information, follow Skydio on LinkedIn or visit skydio.com.

SOURCE EVERYWHERE Communications, Inc.