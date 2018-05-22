EVgo Accelerates Growth With New Leaders

"The entire transportation sector is rapidly changing, and I could not be more excited to join the EVgo leadership team as we grow what is already the leading public fast charging network in the U.S.," said Levy. "Having worked on advanced transportation in the government and the investment community, I am looking forward to digging into operations and working with the excellent team at EVgo to deliver fast charging solutions to enable more Americans to access a better way to drive."

"Momentum is on our side in transportation electrification," said Rafalson. "I'm looking forward to leveraging my renewable energy policy experience to help EVgo further expand its reach to newer markets."

Levy brings decades of experience as a problem solver in the public and private sectors, spanning policy, strategic, and operational roles ranging from drafting legislation and assessing policy risks to crisis management work. Coming from his previous role as Director of Policy and Strategy at Vision Ridge Partners, where he remains an advisor, Jonathan already has a deep knowledge of the EV charging industry as a whole and EVgo in particular. In his new role as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at EVgo, Levy works hand-in-hand with the rest of the executive team in exploring new partnerships and business opportunities, improving execution, and ensuring EVgo's continued thought leadership in a dynamic sector. Levy's federal experience includes six years of service in the Obama Administration at the U.S. Department of Energy and the White House as well as prior service on Capitol Hill as policy advisor to then-Congressman Rahm Emanuel.

In her role as Director of Market Development at EVgo, Rafalson will lead public policy and market strategy efforts, working with utilities, regulators, industry partners, and state legislatures across the country to advance opportunities for DC fast charging and transportation electrification from her office in Oakland, CA. Prior to joining the EVgo team, Ms. Rafalson led public policy and market strategy efforts for Sol Systems, a national solar energy development firm based in Washington, D.C. While at Sol Systems, she served as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the Maryland-D.C.-Delaware-Virginia Solar Energy Industries Association (MDV-SEIA) and focused mostly on advancing opportunities for renewable energy deployment in the East Coast and in the Midwest. Additionally, Ms. Rafalson previously led national initiatives to increase recruitment and retention of women in cleantech industries through the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and as former President of Women in Solar Energy. She currently sits as a co-chair for the Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable energy (WRISE) national leadership forum.

For more information on EVgo, visit EVgo.com.

About EVgo

EVgo is America's Largest Public Fast Charging Network. EVgo's fast chargers deliver convenient, fast charges to EV drivers on the go, at a rate approximately eight times faster than a conventional Level 2 charger and are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging. EVgo's network extends EV infrastructure and allows EV drivers to travel further than any other public network in the US, with over 1,000 chargers in 66 metropolitan markets. The company is able to provide exemplary service by maintaining and operating its charging stations. Each month, EVgo provides over 100,000 charges to over 65,000 EV drivers.

EVgo saw a record year in 2017, with its network of chargers providing the equivalent 40 million miles of emissions-free electric driving, a dramatic year-over-year increase compared to the approximately 26 million EV miles charged by the network in 2016.

EVgo offers a variety of flexible pricing options for drivers including Pay As You Go and low-cost Membership options, as well as complimentary charging plans for buyers of new vehicles from partner automakers, including BMW and Nissan.

EVgo's chargers are in convenient, high-traffic locations where demand for EV fast charging is highest. To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, visit EVgo.com. Connect with EVgo on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze Public Relations

(310) 395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evgo-accelerates-growth-with-new-leaders-300652625.html

SOURCE EVgo

Related Links

http://EVgo.com

