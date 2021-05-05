EVgo Achieves 250,000 Customer Milestone

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo (the "Company"), the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today celebrated a new growth milestone as the Company has achieved over 250,000 customers on its charging network nationwide. The customer growth arrives on the heels of key partnership announcements and business updates from EVgo as it supports widespread EV adoption and accelerates its network expansion.

"The most important part of the transformation to electric transportation are the people behind the wheel," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "EVgo is thrilled to celebrate 250,000 customers choosing EVgo's convenient and reliable fast charging services. As EV sales skyrocket across America, we look forward to serving even more drivers as they go about their daily lives: shuttling kids to sports, buying groceries, or for professional drivers, getting a quick charge between deliveries or after an airport drop-off."

Every EVgo customer, from Members and Pay-as-You-Go customers to delivery and rideshare drivers, are all part of a rapid shift to EV adoption. EVgo is leading the way with industry-leading 98% uptime on its chargers, strategically located in retail locations and other attractive areas, ensuring we are delivering a reliable and convenient service to all customers and serving as a key enabler to our customer growth.

Evidencing its recent network and customer expansion, EVgo has made the following announcements since the start of this year:

The promise of a clean, all-electric future of transportation includes economic, environmental, and national security benefits. EVgo has been helping avoid greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions since the deployment of the network's first urban fast chargers more than a decade ago. Since the Company's inception, EVgo has powered more than 282 million zero-emission miles, saving more than 12.5 million gallons of gas and reducing 114,000 metric tons of CO2, based on the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GHG equivalencies calculator.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in more than 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the US. and serves more than 250,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all U.S. drivers to take advantage of the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo is owned by LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. On January 22, 2021, EVgo announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation ("CRIS") (NYSE: CLII). For more information visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects, and has developed more than 660 miles of high voltage electric transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and renewable fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com.

