EVgo and Chevron Bring EV Fast Charging to Select California Gas Stations

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo, the nation's largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast charging network, is working with Chevron to bring EV fast charging to select Chevron company-owned and operated gas stations in California.

Today, more than a dozen EVgo fast chargers – ranging from 50 kW to 100 kW capacity – are already operational or under construction at five Chevron stations to offer convenient charging to EV drivers. These stations are located in Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area communities in California, including Aliso Viejo, Manhattan Beach, Menlo Park, and Venice.

"We believe the future of transportation is electric, and EVgo is helping everyone—including traditional fueling stations—take advantage of the benefits of EV adoption," says Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO. "EVgo is excited to work with Chevron to bring fast-charging to gas stations today and applauds the company's forward-thinking efforts to serve the rapidly growing market of electric vehicle drivers in California."

"We are excited to be working with EVgo to install electric vehicle charging stations at select locations in California," said Alice Flesher, general manager of Chevron's company-owned and operated network of motor fuel stations. "While gasoline and diesel remain an important part of California's transportation energy mix, we are always exploring how to evolve our offering, helping improve the consumer experience and working to remain the preferred brand choice on the West Coast."

EVgo fast chargers at the Menlo Park Chevron station (1399 Willow Rd, Menlo Park, CA 94025) are open and operational. Additional stations are scheduled to open over the next few months.

About EVgo

EVgo is America's Largest Public EV Fast Charging Network. EVgo's fast chargers deliver convenient, fast charges to EV drivers on the go, delivering up to 90 miles of range in 30 minutes. EVgo's fast chargers are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging. With more than 1,100 fast chargers and more than 1,000 Level 2 chargers in 66 metropolitan markets, EVgo's network in 34 U.S. states allows EV drivers to travel further while providing exemplary service by maintaining and operating its charging stations. EVgo offers a variety of flexible pricing options for drivers including Pay As You Go and low-cost Membership options.

To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, download our app, visit EVgo.com, and follow EVgo on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

