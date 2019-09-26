EVgo and Uber Announce Partnership to Accelerate Rideshare Electrification

As the nation's largest and most reliable public EV fast charging network – as well as the first U.S. public fast charging network to be powered 100% by renewable energy – EVgo is a natural partner for Uber to tackle the climate crisis.

"Promoting the transition to electrified rideshare will be the key to unlock Uber's bold new climate commitments," said Adam Gromis, Global Head of Sustainability at Uber. "Uber is thrilled to be partnering with EVgo, the leader in promoting rideshare electrification across the United States, to support the expansion of cleaner, greener transportation options."

"EVgo and Uber share a commitment to getting more drivers and passengers to experience the benefits of electric vehicles," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "Today's announcement represents a big first step in a partnership between Uber and EVgo to help tackle the climate crisis by leveraging EVgo's convenient and reliable fast charging nationwide network and deep experience in electrifying rideshare to deliver cleaner miles to Uber driver-partners, passengers, and the communities they serve."

Today's announcement codifies Uber and EVgo's shared commitment to reduce pollution, increase economic access and mobility, and promote equity through transportation electrification. The first phase of the new MOU between Uber and EVgo will focus on supporting Uber driver-partners who currently drive electric vehicles through education and access to the nation's largest and most reliable public fast charging network. Uber and EVgo will also work together to evaluate where more fast charging is needed and how to optimize charging behavior.

The two companies will also work to develop a series of pilot programs to make it easier for Uber driver-partners to make the switch to an EV and to develop new partnerships to accelerate the electrified rideshare ecosystem, including integrations between the Uber and EVgo apps.

EVgo has more experience electrifying rideshare than any other charging company, including previous work with GM's Maven Gig, WaiveCar, and Lyft.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest and most reliable fast charging public network for electric vehicles. With more than 1,200 DC fast chargers across more than 750 locations in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states, EVgo serves more than 150,000 customers. EVgo has the best operating record in the industry – more than 98% uptime – and has the highest consumer scores on Plugshare of any U.S. public charging network. EVgo's owned and operated nationwide network of fast chargers are compatible with all fast charge capable EV models currently on the market. EVgo is also committed to providing a reliable charging experience for fleet, rideshare and OEM customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo partners with automakers, retail hosts, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations parking lot operators, and other stakeholders to make it easier to fast charge your EV close to where you live, work and play.

To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, download our app, visit EVgo.com, and follow EVgo on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Flickr, YouTube and Instagram.

EVgo media contact: Uber media contact: Michael Blenner, Berlin Rosen for EVgo Stephanie Sedlak, Uber michael.blenner@berlinrosen.com press@uber.com (347) 439 2158 (707) 695-2750

SOURCE EVgo

Related Links

https://www.evgo.com

