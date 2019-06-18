EVgo Announces New Roaming Access for EV Charging

"EVgo continues to deliver on our commitments to provide EV drivers with best-in-class customer service, reliability and convenience on the nation's largest public EV fast charging network," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "EVgo's two new bilateral interoperability agreements will make charging for EVgo customers even more convenient through our strengthened commitment to open standards, collaboration, and innovation."

"Roaming agreements like this not only benefit drivers, but the thousands of forward-thinking businesses that are increasingly investing in the EV revolution," said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President of Product at ChargePoint. "Expanding access to charging solutions for drivers is key to enabling electric mobility today and into the future as transportation makes a generational shift. Collaborative efforts across the industry are ensuring a more seamless experience vital to paving the way to the mass adoption of electric vehicles and experience for drivers, fleets and businesses."

"With 4,500 charging stations conveniently installed in the parking lots of government agencies like the LA Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the NY Power Authority as well as at Fortune 500™ companies including Dell, Marriott, Hilton, and Western Digital, EV Connect is the perfect partner to supplement the EVgo network," says Jordan Ramer, Founder and CEO of EV Connect.

Interoperability is the mechanism by which EV charging networks can enable their customers to use another charging network without the need to have multiple accounts. For example, if an EVgo customer wants to use a Level 2 Charger from EV Connect, the companies' bilateral agreement means that driver can initiate a charge in the EVgo app without needing to create another customer account or carry an additional credential. These agreements make charging easier for customers, and industry-wide collaboration and cooperation without third party aggregators can help keep down costs.

As a leader in innovation, EVgo continues to strengthen its commitment to open standards. The company is already deploying equipment compliant with Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP), which enables remote activation and troubleshooting on all DC fast chargers on the EVgo public network. The new bilateral agreements are all based the Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) protocol, which enables network-to-network integration in a secure and open manner facilitating EV charging and financial settlement across networks without the need for drivers to use multiple credentials.

