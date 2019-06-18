EVgo Announces New Roaming Access for EV Charging
EVgo inks bilateral interoperability agreements with ChargePoint and EV Connect to enable access to thousands of chargers for EVgo customers
Jun 18, 2019, 11:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo, the nation's largest public fast charging network, today announced a massive expansion of roaming access to public chargers for EVgo customers across the U.S. as a result of executing bilateral interoperability agreements with two network providers: ChargePoint and EV Connect. These agreements will provide EVgo customers with access to the more than 400 fast charging stations these networks operate, in addition to more than 750 EVgo DCFC stations across the U.S. Additionally, EVgo's more than 150,000 customers will be able to access those fast chargers as well as more than 9,000 Level 2 stations from all three charging companies using their EVgo app.
"EVgo continues to deliver on our commitments to provide EV drivers with best-in-class customer service, reliability and convenience on the nation's largest public EV fast charging network," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "EVgo's two new bilateral interoperability agreements will make charging for EVgo customers even more convenient through our strengthened commitment to open standards, collaboration, and innovation."
"Roaming agreements like this not only benefit drivers, but the thousands of forward-thinking businesses that are increasingly investing in the EV revolution," said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President of Product at ChargePoint. "Expanding access to charging solutions for drivers is key to enabling electric mobility today and into the future as transportation makes a generational shift. Collaborative efforts across the industry are ensuring a more seamless experience vital to paving the way to the mass adoption of electric vehicles and experience for drivers, fleets and businesses."
"With 4,500 charging stations conveniently installed in the parking lots of government agencies like the LA Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the NY Power Authority as well as at Fortune 500™ companies including Dell, Marriott, Hilton, and Western Digital, EV Connect is the perfect partner to supplement the EVgo network," says Jordan Ramer, Founder and CEO of EV Connect.
Interoperability is the mechanism by which EV charging networks can enable their customers to use another charging network without the need to have multiple accounts. For example, if an EVgo customer wants to use a Level 2 Charger from EV Connect, the companies' bilateral agreement means that driver can initiate a charge in the EVgo app without needing to create another customer account or carry an additional credential. These agreements make charging easier for customers, and industry-wide collaboration and cooperation without third party aggregators can help keep down costs.
As a leader in innovation, EVgo continues to strengthen its commitment to open standards. The company is already deploying equipment compliant with Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP), which enables remote activation and troubleshooting on all DC fast chargers on the EVgo public network. The new bilateral agreements are all based the Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) protocol, which enables network-to-network integration in a secure and open manner facilitating EV charging and financial settlement across networks without the need for drivers to use multiple credentials.
About EVgo
EVgo is America's Largest Public EV Fast Charging Network. With more than 2,200 DC fast chargers and Level 2 chargers in 66 metropolitan markets, EVgo's network in 34 U.S. states allows EV drivers to travel further, delivering up to 90 miles of range in 30 minutes. Founded in 2010, EVgo's owned and operated nationwide network provides reliable and convenient fast charges to EV drivers on the go, with the highest uptime in the industry at more than 98 percent. EVgo has consistently been ranked the #1 public EV charging company on PlugShare by our more than 150,000 customers. EVgo's fast chargers are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging. EVgo offers a variety of flexible pricing options for drivers including Pay As You Go and low-cost Membership options.
