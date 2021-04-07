EVgo Announces Nomination of Former Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater and Google Sustainability Officer Kate Brandt to Join its Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo , the nation's largest and only 100% renewable electricity-powered public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the nomination of Secretary Rodney Slater, Partner at Squire Patton Boggs LLP and U.S. Secretary of Transportation under President Bill Clinton, and Kate Brandt, Google's Sustainability Officer and Federal Chief Sustainability Officer under President Obama, to join its Board of Directors upon the closing of its previously announced business combination with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation ("CRIS").

"We are thrilled to partner with these preeminent leaders with extensive private and public experience in transportation and sustainability to propel EVgo's strategy and growth initiatives," said David Nanus, EVgo Chairman and Co-Head of Private Equity at LS Power, the owner of EVgo.

"Secretary Slater, having served as a leader at the highest levels in both the public and private sectors, has unparalleled experience in transportation infrastructure and policy, and can provide invaluable insight to the EVgo board as it works to advance EVgo's mission to expedite mass adoption of EVs by creating a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network that delivers fast charging to everyone," Nanus said.

"Kate has been a leader in the drive toward sustainability and decarbonization for years, and her unique perspectives, developed through her role at Google overseeing sustainability for one of the world's largest and most recognizable brands and during her previous service as United States' first Federal Chief Sustainability Officer, make her an outstanding addition to the EVgo board," Nanus said.

"Today's announcement demonstrates EVgo's commitment to assembling a high-quality Board of Directors comprised of seasoned leaders with deeply relevant expertise to advance EVgo's position as a leading provider of essential infrastructure to enable the transition to clean mobility," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo.

Board Nominee Experience Detail

Rodney Slater currently serves as a Partner at Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP, where he leads the firm's transportation practice, and has served since 2001. Prior to that, he served as the 13th United States Secretary of Transportation under President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001. In that capacity, Secretary Slater oversaw several significant legislative initiatives, including the Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century (TEA-21) and the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment Reform Act. Prior to that, Secretary Slater held a number of positions in federal and state government related to transportation. He received a B.S. from Eastern Michigan University, a J.D. from the University of Arkansas and completed additional studies through the Advanced Leadership Initiative program at Harvard University in 2011. Secretary Slater is a director of Verizon Communications Inc., chairman of the board of directors of the Squire Patton Boggs Foundation and previously served as a director of Kansas City Southern and Transurban Group.

Kate Brandt currently serves as Google's Sustainability Officer, where she leads sustainability across Google's worldwide operations, products and supply chain. Prior to Google, Ms. Brandt served as the United States' first Federal Chief Sustainability Officer. In that capacity, she was responsible for promoting sustainability across Federal Government operations including 360,000 buildings, 650,000 vehicles, and $445 billion annually in purchased goods and services. Prior to that, Ms. Brandt held senior roles at the Departments of Energy and Defense. She received an A.B., with honors, from Brown University and an M.Phil. in International Relations from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar. She serves on the boards of BSR, The Institute at Brown for Environment and Society, The Roosevelt Institute, and the Corporate Eco Forum. Ms. Brandt serves as a Strategic Advisor to LS Power and is being nominated to the EVgo board of directors in connection with her Strategic Advisor services to LS Power.

About EVgo



EVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the US. and serves more than 235,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all Americans to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo's parent company is LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

About LS Power



LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects, and has developed more than 660 miles of high voltage electric transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and renewable fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com/

About CRIS



CRIS is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify and acquire a scalable company making significant contributions to the fight against the climate crisis. CRIS is co-sponsored by private funds affiliated with Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), which has more than $640 billion in sustainability investments across its portfolios. CRIS is led by a seasoned operations and leadership team that has decades of experience at the intersection of climate change and capitalism, and includes veterans from NRG, Credit Suisse, General Electric and Green Mountain Power. For more information, please visit www.climaterealimpactsolutions.com/

