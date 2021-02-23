EVgo Awarded Grant by State of Pennsylvania to Support 14 New Fast Chargers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo , the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and only platform that is powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced today that it was awarded a grant by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to deploy three new DC fast charging locations capable of simultaneously charging 14 EVs at retail centers in the Philadelphia area and near the Pittsburgh International Airport. Development of the new stations will be financially supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Driving PA Forward initiative, with funding provided through a Volkswagen environmental mitigation settlement Appendix D grant.

"EVgo is excited to partner with the Pennsylvania DEP to expand the reach of reliable and convenient fast charging to more EV drivers in the state," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "Public-private partnerships are key to spurring EV adoption, and it's especially meaningful for me, someone who grew up in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, to help bring two cities I previously called 'home' closer to an all-electric future. We look forward to the continued growth of EVgo's network in Pennsylvania and beyond, as the demand for fast EV charging continues its rapid expansion across the country."

EVs are a key part of any state's efforts to reduce emissions and boost the economy. Through the Driving PA Forward initiative, the Pennsylvania DEP aims to permanently reduce NOx emissions by as much as 27,700 tons. As part of this effort, the state has allocated approximately $10 million over a 5-year period to fund a competitive grant program for acquisition, installation, operation and maintenance of EV fast charging equipment and hydrogen fuel cell vehicle supply equipment. EVgo was chosen as a recipient for the first and second rounds of this state grant program, which is designed to assist with the installation or expansion of strategically significant zero emission vehicle fueling projects.

As of September 2020, Pennsylvania had over 15,000 locally registered EVs – a more than 34% year over year increase and a nearly 150% expansion since the same point in 2018. With EV momentum building within the state, the need for convenient and reliable charging options is growing in response. Currently, there are less than 120 non-Tesla fast chargers in the state of Pennsylvania according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Today's news will add 10% more public fast charging capacity to the Keystone State, and through EVgo's new stations, drivers in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas can enjoy efficient fast charging while they shop. The expansion will build on the 2,200+ members already served by EVgo in and around the two cities today.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in more than 67 metropolitan areas across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the US. and serves more than 220,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all U.S. drivers to take advantage of the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo is owned by LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects, and has developed more than 660 miles of high voltage electric transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and renewable fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com.

Contacts:

EVgo

For Investors:

[email protected]

For Media:

[email protected]

LS Power

Steven Arabia

Director, Government Affairs & Media Relations

[email protected]

609-212-3857

SOURCE EVgo

Related Links

evgo.com

