EVgo, Electrify America Join Forces to Increase EV Public Charging Accessibility Across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES and RESTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Electrify America and EVgo announced an interoperability agreement that increases access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout the country. The roaming partnership allows drivers to charge their EVs on both EVgo and Electrify America public chargers without additional fees, using their existing accounts for a seamless experience.

Drivers will be able to access public chargers on either the EVgo or Electrify America networks without having to create new memberships, registrations, or payment methods. The agreement will connect more than 3,000 DC fast chargers at more than 1,000 stations from EVgo and Electrify America, two of the nation's largest owner/operators of charging stations that continue to expand their networks as the number of EVs on the road grows significantly in the coming years.

"As the demand for EVs continues to increase and create the need for more EV charging stations, we understand the importance of making access to public chargers as easy as possible for current and future EV drivers," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. "Connecting our two networks helps ensure EV drivers have the freedom to travel on their terms without concerns of where to charge their EV along the way."

"EVgo is committed to cross-industry collaboration to make fast charging for EV drivers as convenient as going to an ATM," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "Since 2010, EVgo has been working to provide convenient and reliable fast charging across the country, and this new partnership will help to further accelerate EV adoption by providing even more options to drivers wherever they need them most."

Earlier this year, Electrify America announced a similar agreement with ChargePoint. The company also has similar agreements in place for L2 chargers with Greenlots, Sema Connect and EV Connect. EVgo has also announced bilateral interoperability agreements with ChargePoint, EV Connect, and Sema Connect. Such collaborations between electric vehicle charging companies will continue to grow as more Americans take advantage of the benefits of EVs.

Electrify America LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America headquartered in Reston, VA, and with an office in Pasadena, CA, is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. As of July 1, 2019, Electrify America has begun implementing the Cycle 2 National ZEV Investment Plan and Cycle 2 California ZEV Investment Plan and expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with 3,500 chargers by December 2021. Over this 30-month investment cycle, Electrify America will expand to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer-friendly. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com . For media, visit www.media.electrifyamerica.com .

EVgo is the nation's largest and most reliable fast charging public network for electric vehicles. With more than 1,200 DC fast chargers across more than 750 locations in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states, EVgo serves more than 150,000 customers. EVgo has the best operating record in the industry – more than 98% uptime – and has the highest consumer scores on Plugshare of any U.S. public charging network. EVgo owns and operates its nationwide network of fast chargers, which are compatible with all fast charge-capable EV models and powered by 100% renewable energy. Founded in 2010, EVgo partners with retail hosts, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations parking lot operators, and other stakeholders to make it easier to fast charge your EV close to where you live, work and play. EVgo is also committed to providing a reliable charging experience for customers of partner automakers as well as fleet and rideshare operators. To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, download our app, visit EVgo.com , and follow EVgo on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

