EVgo Expands Innovation Platform with Opening of New Lab in Southern California

"The EVgo Lab is powering the innovation to meet the significant future demands for EV charging infrastructure," said Ivo Steklac, EVgo's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. "The facility is enabling our engineers and technologists, along with our EVSE and OEM partners, to design, develop and safely test the comprehensive charging solutions of today and tomorrow."

The critical research, development and testing completed at the EVgo Lab ensures the reliable operation of the Company's fast charging network and enables partners to bring EVs and their charging solutions to market with confidence. As a technology focused company with a dedication to integrating innovation with validation and testing, EVgo has an industry-leading 98 percent uptime across its network of over 800 charging sites that serve more than 235,000 customers across 34 states.

The EVgo Lab serves as an innovation hub and proving ground for the latest generation of charging equipment, including market-leading power-sharing high power charging technology, new and existing electric vehicles, and new products and applications such as EVgo's Access and Reservations programs. The EVgo Lab is specifically designed and equipped to perform verification and certification of EVSEs (electric vehicle supply equipment), including cables and connectors, the latest modular power-sharing equipment, and critical EV and EVSE interoperability testing.

The Company recently certified its next-generation power-sharing EVSE with development and testing accomplished at the EVgo Lab. This future-proof technology and other expandable solutions are capable of delivering power well in excess of capabilities of even the next generation of EVs, ensuring that EVgo stations can meet tomorrow's increasing kW demands. As the next generation of fast charging EVs are poised to hit the market, EVgo is collaborating with a broad array of automakers to test their vehicles' interoperability capabilities with cutting-edge hardware and software solutions.

EVgo's EVSE and OEM partners are currently able to access the EVgo Lab to ensure EVgo network compatibility with their newest models, including Level 2 AC and 350kW DC Fast chargers, including those with power-sharing capabilities. EVgo's hardware team continues to innovate on new designs, including its integrated Tesla Connectors currently deployed at over 100 EVgo stations with active expansion programs underway.

EVgo is the only U.S. network currently capable of charging all three fast charging protocols, including CHAdeMO, SAE Combo or CCS, and Tesla.

Partners interested in collaborating with the EVgo Lab should contact the Company's hardware team at [email protected] .

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the US. and serves more than 235,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all Americans to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo's parent company is LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. On January 22, 2021, EVgo announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation ("CRIS") (NYSE: CLII). For more information visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects, and has developed more than 660 miles of high voltage electric transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and renewable fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com.

Contacts:

EVgo

For Investors:

[email protected]

For Media:

[email protected]

LS Power

Steven Arabia

Director, Government Affairs & Media Relations

[email protected]

609-212-3857

SOURCE EVgo

