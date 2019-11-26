EVgo Expands Local Fast Charging Network and Supports Lyft in Denver

EVgo, the nation's largest and most reliable public fast charging network, currently provides fast charging service for the existing Lyft Express Drive EV fleets in Atlanta and Seattle. Their partnership is a natural fit, as EVgo and Lyft share a commitment to zero emissions transportation: Lyft has pledged that all EV charging across its platform will be covered by 100% renewable electricity, and EVgo is the nation's first public fast charging network to be powered 100% by renewable energy.

"EVgo has a strong fast charging network that will help Express Drive renters access great charging locations across Denver and the Front Range," said Gabe Cohen, Regional Director at Lyft. "We are proud to work with leaders across Colorado who share our commitment to more sustainable transportation options that are better for drivers, riders, and the communities we serve."

"EVgo is thrilled to expand our partnership with Lyft to promote rideshare electrification in Denver," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "EVgo is committed to an all-electric future, and we're excited to work with Lyft to support Colorado's ambitious plans for cleaner and more sustainable communities."

Today's announcement recognizes the important work underway in Colorado to accelerate transportation electrification and promote the adoption of clean, renewable energy resources. Building on a package of legislation designed to accelerate transportation electrification and championed by Governor Jared Polis, in August Colorado became the tenth state to adopt California's zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate. The state is also home to robust programs like Charge Ahead Colorado from the Regional Air Quality Council (RAQC) and Colorado Energy Office (CEO), which support continuous buildout of EV charging stations. In addition, the state's largest utility, Xcel Energy, is working to achieve its 2030 decarbonization goals and will soon make available new rates designed to promote fleet electrification and encourage new investments in EV charging infrastructure.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest and most reliable fast charging public network for electric vehicles. With more than more than 750 fast charging locations in 66 metropolitan markets across 34 states, EVgo serves more than 180,000 customers. EVgo has the best operating record in the industry – more than 98% uptime – and consistently earns the highest consumer scores on PlugShare for U.S. public charging networks. EVgo owns and operates its nationwide network of fast chargers, which are compatible with all fast charge capable EV models and powered by 100% renewable energy. Founded in 2010, EVgo partners with retail hosts, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations parking lot operators, and other stakeholders to make it easier to fast charge your EV close to where you live, work and play. EVgo is also committed to providing a reliable charging experience for customers of partner automakers as well as fleet and rideshare operators.

To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, download our app, visit EVgo.com, and follow EVgo on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Flickr and Instagram.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities and making cities more livable for everyone through initiatives that bridge transportation gaps, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships.

