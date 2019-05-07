EVgo Goes 100% Renewable to Power the Nation's Largest Public EV Fast Charging Network

Across the country, EVgo is buying a combination of Green-e® certified wind and solar energy through its electricity suppliers and REC partners. In California, EVgo is currently procuring 100% solar RECs from California and intends to purchase bundled renewable energy from its partners as they become certified through the California Air Resources Board Renewable Energy Pathways program.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, nearly 30% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States come from transportation – the majority of which are generated by passenger cars and other light-duty vehicles – making the sector the nation's largest source of carbon emissions and therefore, the country's leading contributor to climate change attributed to human activity.

"At EVgo we understand that our customers value all the ways EVs deliver a delightful driving experience, from better acceleration to eliminating tailpipe emissions," said Julie Blunden, Executive Vice President for Business Development at EVgo. "EVgo is the national leader in customer satisfaction and we plan to extend that lead with 100% renewable energy powering every mile charged on our convenient and reliable fast charging network."

EVgo powered more than 75 million electric miles in 2018, growing 88 percent from the prior year. Light-duty EV fleets and rideshare drivers accounted for one-third of electrified miles delivered by EVgo's network last year. Car share and rideshare EV drivers deliver substantially higher carbon and air quality benefits because they drive three to seven times more miles than personal-use drivers.

EVgo plans to double its network capacity by year-end 2020, dramatically increasing the number of convenient locations for drivers to fast-charge while running errands or having fun at the park. Based on the mix of power sources across its network in 2018, EVgo avoided 17 thousand metric tons of carbon emissions, the leading source of greenhouse gas pollution. Today's news and continued growth in fast charging will expand EVgo's contributions to decarbonizing transportation.

About EVgo

EVgo is America's Largest Public EV Fast Charging Network. EVgo's fast chargers deliver convenient, fast charges to EV drivers on the go, delivering up to 90 miles of range in 30 minutes. EVgo's fast chargers are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging. With more than 1,100 fast chargers and more than 1,000 Level 2 chargers in 66 metropolitan markets, EVgo's network in 34 U.S. states allows EV drivers to travel further while providing exemplary service by maintaining and operating its charging stations. EVgo offers a variety of flexible pricing options for drivers including Pay As You Go and low-cost Membership options.

