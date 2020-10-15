EVgo Triples Fast Charging Network Through The Drive Electric Virginia Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo, the nation's largest and 100% renewable public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced they have tripled the number of EV public fast chargers across Virginia's statewide network. The company has completed Cycle One of the fast charger deployment plan for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Last year, EVgo opened its first high-powered public fast charging station under Drive Electric Virginia, the Commonwealth's Appendix D Volkswagen settlement program. Since September 2019, EVgo has deployed five new chargers each month in Virginia, totaling 24 fast charging site locations and 76 chargers, built under contract with the Department of Environmental Quality. EVgo's fast charging network now covers the state's key regions, with stations in Northern Virginia, Charlottesville, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond and Roanoke.

"The combined efforts of EVgo and VA DEQ are advancing access to fast and convenient EV charging infrastructure," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "With stations deployed at convenient locations like Federal Realty Investment Trust properties, Sheetz, Wawa, and numerous shopping malls, we look forward to working with existing site hosts and adding new retail partners to our network to meet the growing demand for fast EV charging."

This growth in public fast chargers builds on the success of EVgo's existing portfolio of more than 800 station locations across the United States, the most of any U.S. public fast charging network.

The Drive Electric Virginia network will continue to grow over the next 18 months. Forthcoming stations will continue to be located in highly visible, convenient areas including shopping and entertainment centers, as well as convenience stores. EVgo stations feature fast chargers capable of delivering 50-150kW charge rates to meet the variety of new EV models and battery technology coming in the market.

In April 2020, Virginia became the first Southern state to set the goal of being carbon free by 2045 under the Virginia Clean Economy Act. EVgo's continued commitment to creating a zero-emissions future, will help Virginia embrace and achieve these emission targets.

The Drive Electric Virginia network prioritizes the installation of DC fast chargers along heavily traveled roads and in areas with high current and projected demand for EV charging. The network is designed to complement existing charging stations and other planned charging infrastructure deployments. When the Drive Electric Virginia project is complete, approximately 95% of Virginians will be within 30 miles of an EV charger.

EVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in more than 600 cities across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the U.S. and serves more than 200,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all Americans to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo's parent company is LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

