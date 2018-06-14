EVgo Upgrades More than 20 Fast Chargers on the Nation's Largest Fast Charging Network

According to The International Council on Clean Transportation, California leads the country in electric vehicle sales and in 2017 accounted for half of all EV purchases in the nation. Providing more fast-charging capabilities throughout the state is key to powering all of these cars on the road today and enabling more EV sales, which is why EVgo works to make owning an electric vehicle easy by providing affordable, accessible, and reliable fast charging.

"EVgo is making the electric vehicle charging experience as easy as possible for all drivers, and today's news that we have added additional capacity at 21 California stations means that EVgo's network can power even more EVs," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "The old world is changing, and EVgo is rapidly expanding our network of over 1000 public fast chargers across the US so that more Americans can choose a better way to drive."

The following stations were part of the upgrade project and now all have two dual-standard chargers (CHAdeMO and CCS Combo) at each station:

San Francisco

Lucky Daly City / 6843 Mission St., Daly City, CA

/ 6843 Mission St., Island Pacific Market / 19691 Hesperian Blvd., Hayward, CA

Whole Foods San Francisco (Potrero Hill) / 450 Rhode Island St., San Francisco, CA

The Crossroads at Pleasant Hill / 2316 Monument Blvd., Pleasant Hill, CA

/ 2316 Monument Blvd., Whole Foods San Francisco (Market St) / 2001 Market St., San Francisco, CA

Whole Foods Redwood City / 1250 Jefferson Ave., Redwood City, CA

Public Market / 5959 Shellmound St., Emeryville, CA

Westlake Shopping Center / 75 Southgate, Daly City, CA

Whole Foods Los Altos / 4800 El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA

Linda Mar / 1227 Linda Mar Shopping Center, Pacifica, CA

San Diego

Mira Mesa / 8110 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA

/ 8110 Mira Mesa Blvd, SDG&E Innovation Center / 4760 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA

Fenton Marketplace / 2149 Fenton Pkwy, San Diego, CA

Fashion Valley / 7007 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA

Broadway Plaza / 1142 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA

Los Angeles

Island Pacific Market / 3300 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach CA

Tarragona Plaza / 1000 N Western Ave, San Pedro CA

Walgreens Tarzana / 18568 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana CA

Grocery Outlet / 9026 Valley Blvd, Rosemead CA

BevMo! / 1700C Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach CA

8000 Sunset / 8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles CA

There are two main non-proprietary standards for fast charging EVs: CHAdeMO and CCS Combo. CCS Combo connectors are used by the Chevrolet Bolt, BMW i3, and numerous other existing and forthcoming EV models from North American, European, and Asian auto manufacturers. CHAdeMO connectors are commonly used by the Nissan LEAF, Kia Soul EV, and (with an adaptor) Tesla vehicles. The 21 station upgrades from EVgo throughout California now have the capabilities to charge EVs using either CHAdeMO or CCS Combo connectors at both chargers.

To see a list of all EVgo charging station locations visit www.evgo.com.

About EVgo

EVgo is America's Largest Public Fast Charging Network. EVgo's fast chargers deliver convenient, fast charges to EV drivers on the go, at a rate approximately eight times faster than a conventional Level 2 charger and are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging. EVgo's network extends EV infrastructure and allows EV drivers to travel further than any other public network in the US, with over 1,000 chargers in 66 metropolitan markets. The company is able to provide exemplary service by maintaining and operating its charging stations. Each month, EVgo provides over 100,000 charges to over 65,000 EV drivers.

EVgo saw a record year in 2017, with its network of chargers providing the equivalent 40 million miles of emissions-free electric driving, a dramatic year-over-year increase compared to the approximately 26 million EV miles charged by the network in 2016.

EVgo offers a variety of flexible pricing options for drivers including Pay As You Go and low-cost Membership options, as well as complimentary charging plans for buyers of new vehicles from partner automakers, including BMW and Nissan.

EVgo's chargers are in convenient, high-traffic locations where demand for EV fast charging is highest. To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, visit EVgo.com. Connect with EVgo on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

