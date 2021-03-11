EVgo's Nissan Energy Perks Program Achieves 6,000 Driver Enrollment Milestone

EVgo's Nissan Energy Perks, part of a partnership to promote and build fast charging stations, has reached 6,000 members Tweet this

"For the last seven years, Nissan and EVgo have been working together to make it easier for U.S. drivers to go electric. The Nissan LEAF is an iconic vehicle and one of the world's best-selling electric cars," said EVgo Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan Levy. "We are proud to reach this enrollment milestone, which evidences the ongoing momentum of EV adoption and the expanding presence of EVgo. We look forward to making it even easier for new Nissan EV drivers to conveniently and reliably charge their cars on the go."

"The Nissan Energy Perks program empowers Nissan LEAF drivers with the confidence that comes with access to the nation's largest fast charging network," said Aditya Jairaj, director of EV sales and marketing, Nissan Americas. "We're excited that 6,000 new EV drivers have embraced the LEAF and this program, and expect further adoption as the number of EV drivers continues to grow across the U.S. Nissan will continue to work closely with EVgo to make it even easier for drivers to go electric."

EVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in more than 67 metropolitan areas across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the greatest number of public fast charging locations in the U.S. and serves more than 220,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all U.S. drivers to take advantage of the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo is owned by LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. On January 22, 2021, EVgo announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation ("CRIS") (NYSE: CLII). For more information, visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects, and has developed more than 660 miles of high voltage electric transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and renewable fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com.

