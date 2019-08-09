EVH CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Evolent Health Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders that purchased or acquired shares of Evolent Health Inc., ("Evolent" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVH) between March 3, 2017 and May 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and seeks to recover damages for Evolent investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Evolent securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit EVH Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 7, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued a series of false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Evolent's business, operations, and prospects, including Evolent's partnership with Passport specifically. Among other things, Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (1) Evolent's partnership model did not align the Company's interests with those of its partners, as the model was designed to inflate the Company's revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its operating partners such as Passport; (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees and money, to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) Passport was conducting a bidding process for several months to sell itself to prevent liquidation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 29, 2019, Evolent shocked investors when it unexpectedly announced that it was buying a controlling interest in Passport, which was essentially a bailout of the financially distressed health plan.

On this news, Evolent's share price dropped $4.14 per share or nearly 30%, to close at $10.01 per share.

