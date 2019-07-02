Evidence-based Clinical Practice Guideline for Optometry Available for Peer and Public Review

ST. LOUIS, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Optometric Association (AOA) is proud to present the 2nd edition of its evidence-based clinical practice guideline, Evidence-Based Guideline on Eye Care of the Patient with Diabetes Mellitus, for an online 30-day public review period, from July 1 through July 30, 2019.

The Evidence-Based Guideline on Eye Care of the Patient with Diabetes Mellitus guideline describes appropriate examination procedures for evaluation of the eye health and vision status of patients with diabetes mellitus to ensure appropriate care.

This AOA guideline meets the Institute of Medicine (IOM)—now the Health and Medicine Division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine)—standards as outlined in its report, Clinical Practice Guidelines We Can Trust. As part of those standards, guideline development requires external review from relevant stakeholders, such as scientific and clinical experts, agencies, industry and the public.

"Putting this updated guideline out for public review provides an opportunity for an even broader perspective of input that's critically important to this process," said Diane Adamczyk, O.D., chair of the AOA Evidence-Based Optometry (EBO) Committee, which is responsible for compiling the evidence-based clinical practice guidelines.

Review of the 2nd edition of the Evidence-Based Guideline on Eye Care of the Patient with Diabetes Mellitus guideline provides the AOA EBO Committee with the necessary feedback to know how best to reach multiple stakeholders with personal or professional interest in this guideline, noted Dr. Adamczyk.

To participate:

The peer and public review period officially begins July 1, 2019 and comments will be accepted through July 30, 2019. The finished guideline will be available later in 2019.

1. Click CPG3 Eye Care Of The Patient With Diabetes 2nd Edition to access the GUIDELINE; download onto your reader, smart phone, desktop or print out.

2. Capture all comments and suggestions using this Wufoo form - IDENTIFY THE LOCATION of your EDIT using the LEFT MARGIN NUMBERS in the guideline. Although there are 30 entry lines, you do NOT need to populate all 30 prior to clicking 'SUBMIT.'

3. Once completed, click 'SUBMIT.' You will receive an email confirmation of your submission.

IF you have MORE than 30 comments to submit, please open a new review form to continue. Make a note [Part II Submission] in the 'If reviewed by an institution' entry box.

4. Should you have questions, please email to AGKrewet@aoa.org.

SOURCE American Optometric Association

Related Links

http://www.aoa.org

