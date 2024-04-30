eVideon Announces Strategic Collaboration to Advance Smart Hospital Rooms

Smart room integrations support bedside nurses and enhance patient-centered care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eVideon, developer of the Vibe Health smart room platform, announces a strategic collaboration with Houston Methodist to use smart room technology to reimagine care. The collaboration includes the initial deployment of Vibe Health across 32 patient rooms at Houston Methodist West Hospital and has plans to include its smart room technology in Houston Methodist's ninth hospital, Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital set to open in 2025. By prioritizing technology that streamlines clinical workflows and fosters meaningful interactions between patients and their care teams, this initiative exemplifies Houston Methodist's commitment to patient-centered care.

"We recognize the pivotal role innovation plays in shaping the future of health care," said Ginny Torno, Executive Director of Innovation and IT Clinical, Ancillary and Research Systems, Houston Methodist. "Because we have embedded the latest in health care technology in our other hospitals, we've learned what it takes to build a hospital of the future from the ground up. "

Each patient room at Houston Methodist West Hospital will feature smart room technology that is integrated with the electronic health records (EHR) to improve nursing efficiency, streamline communication, and enhance the overall patient experience. The collaboration includes the following:

Vibe Health Engage TV to personalize the in-room experience and provide access to meal ordering, patient education, spiritual care, and virtual care through integration with a two-way camera.

Vibe Health Insight digital whiteboard to display key clinical information based real-time data from the EHR for improved communication and care coordination.

Vibe Health Aware digital door signs, with lighted enclosures from Hatchmed, to provide automated notifications and alerts by pulling data in real-time from Epic for display outside the patient room.

"We are pleased to work with Houston Methodist to advance their 'hospital of the future' vision with smart room technology," said CEO of eVideon, Jeff Fallon. "Our joint efforts will alleviate nurse burden and foster more meaningful interactions between patients and their care teams, ultimately elevating the patient experience and ensuring better health outcomes."

Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital, a state-of-the-art 571,000 sq. foot facility scheduled to open in 2025, will include fully integrated smart hospital rooms to support bedside nurses and clinical care teams who are dedicated to providing unparalleled safety, quality service and innovation to patients.

About eVideon

eVideon is the leader in hospital smart room technology and digital workflow solutions. Our Vibe Health smart room platform automates clinical workflow, enhances communication, and transforms the care environment into a highly personalized and interactive experience with our in-room Smart TV, digital whiteboard, digital door sign, and bedside tablet solutions. The platform integrates with the hospital's EMR and other installed technologies to ensure accurate, real-time information is always accessible to patients, families, and the care team. Using automation, Vibe Health creates clinical efficiency by relieving nurses of nonclinical responsibilities and enabling clinicians to spend more time at the bedside. We are reimagining the human experience in healthcare by delivering the digital patient room of the future today.

