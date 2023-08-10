Evie Ring Establishes Medical Advisory Board Furthering its Commitment to Bringing a Medical-Grade Wearable to Women

The women-led board will leverage their medical and scientific expertise to enhance Evie's product roadmap and provide trusted content

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices and makers of the Evie Ring, announced the formation of its Medical Advisory Board. The initial panel is composed of healthcare industry subject matter experts in women's health, mental health, and sleep, who will serve as trusted advisors to the Evie team regarding the development of its medical-grade smart ring for women and provide insights to establish Evie as a highly credible health and wellness resource.

The inaugural members of the Medical Advisory Board include:

Dr. Mary Claire Haver, MD, FACOG, CCMS is a board-certified OB/GYN, author and entrepreneur who has devoted her practice to women's health. She has helped thousands of women going through perimenopause and menopause actualize their health and wellness goals by creating The Galveston Diet integrated wellness program. With the goal of empowering and educating women, Dr. Haver took a deep dive into the science of menopause, aging, and inflammation beyond what she was taught in medical school and residency. She emerged with an evidence-based program so women could wisely invest in their most undervalued asset, their health.

Dr. Ruth C. White, PhD, MPH, MSW, RSW is a mental health expert, stress management advocate and diversity trainer. She authored the book, The Stress Management Workbook: De-stress in 10 minutes or Less, and has written articles on mental health for Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, Modern Healthcare, and more. Throughout her career, she has spent more than 20 years teaching social work at the University of Southern California, Seattle University, UC Berkeley, Fordham, and San Francisco State. Her holistic, science-based, prevention-focused approach is grounded in her experience as an elite athlete and her personal mental health journey.

Dr. Andrea Matsumura, MD, MS, FACP is a sleep medicine specialist at the Oregon Clinic who has helped thousands of people improve their sleep. She focuses specifically on sleep in women and how their sleep differs from that of men. She practiced medicine as a primary care physician for 12 years until she realized that the root of managing chronic conditions hinges on getting a good night's rest. She graduated from the University of Texas Medical School in San Antonio and completed her internship and residency at Providence Portland Medical Center. She completed her fellowship in sleep at Oregon Health and Science University. Dr. Matsumura has appeared in countless webinars, articles, and conferences.

"To develop a wearable that is truly medical grade, we needed to make sure we involved the experts. This highly regarded group of advisors are in a unique position to provide perspective from their day-to-day interactions with women which will enhance Evie's product experience," said Stacy Salvi, Vice President of Strategy at Movano Health. "We are honored to work closely with each of them and tap their unparalleled expertise to help women better understand their bodies."

To certify the accuracy of Evie Ring's heart rate and SpO 2 data and earn the trust of users and doctors alike, the Company recently submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Evie Ring's pulse oximeter. The submission has passed the first milestone of the review process and is now under full review by the FDA.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers and their healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage their health outcomes. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding anticipated FDA clearance for the Evie Ring, expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trial, and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Movano