Movano Health Closes $24 Million Private Placement

Financing included a strategic seed investment by a tier-1 multi-billion dollar medical device company and participation from insiders including members of Movano Health's management team and board of directors

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a pioneer in health technology, has closed on a $24.1 million private placement, totaling 45.3 million units, with each unit consisting of one share of the Company's common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, to a select group of investors that includes a tier-one multi-billion dollar medical device company, institutional and accredited investors, and members of the Company's management team and board of directors.

The $24.1 million private placement includes a $3.0 million seed investment from the tier 1 medical device company and more than $3.6 million from insiders including members of Movano Health's management team and board of directors. Movano Health intends to use the net proceeds from the financing for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health's proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions will soon enable the use of data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the closing of the private placement transaction, plans with respect to commercial launch of the Evie Ring; planned cost-cutting initiatives; anticipated FDA clearance for the Evie Ring and other products in development; expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trials and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

