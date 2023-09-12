Evie Ring Welcomes Cardiologist and Stanford University Associate Professor Dr. Fátima Rodriguez to its Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Rodriguez will provide strategic input and medical validation to guide innovation for the Evie Ring

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After recently announcing the establishment of its Medical Advisory Board, Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices and makers of the Evie Ring, today shared Dr. Fátima Rodriguez has joined as its newest member.

Dr. Fátima Rodriguez, MD, MPH is an Associate Professor and Section Chief of Preventive Cardiology at Stanford University, and a practicing noninvasive and preventive cardiologist. Dr. Rodriguez specializes in cardiovascular disease prevention, inherited lipid disorders, and cardiovascular risk assessment in high-risk populations. Her research includes a range of topics around racial, ethnic, and gender disparities in cardiovascular disease prevention, developing novel interventions to address disparities, and opportunistic screening of coronary artery disease. Dr. Rodriguez earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School and her MPH from the Harvard School of Public Health as Zuckerman Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership.

"As a company committed to delivering medical grade data and bridging the health equity gap, we felt it is critical to bring the voice of female medical professionals to the forefront of our product development efforts," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Heath. "Heart health is a an often-overlooked component of women's health, and we are so fortunate to have Dr. Rodriguez joining us on our mission to bridge the gap."

In addition to Dr. Rodriguez, Evie's Medical Advisory Board is comprised of experts from various disciplines, including:

Dr. Mary Claire Haver , MD : Board-certified OB/GYN, author, and entrepreneur

: Board-certified OB/GYN, author, and entrepreneur Ruth C. White , PhD MPH MSW RSW : Mental health advocate, stress management expert and diversity trainer

: Mental health advocate, stress management expert and diversity trainer Dr. Andrea Matsumura , MD, MS, FACP: Sleep medicine specialist at the Oregon Sleep Clinic

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers and their healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

