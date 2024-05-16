Evinced Partners with Teach Access To Drive Education in Digital Accessibility in Honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Through this partnership, Evinced and Teach Access will equip educators of America with the knowledge and tools they need to help create a digitally accessible future

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), Evinced , the leading software company powering accessible web and mobile development, announced a strategic partnership with Teach Access , a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making digital accessibility a fundamental component of education.

Through this partnership, Evinced and Teach Access will enhance digital accessibility educational efforts at the secondary level in the U.S., helping to increase the number of professionals capable of developing fully accessible websites for all.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 42.5 million Americans live with disabilities , many of whom rely on assistive technology to effectively interact with websites and mobile applications. However, without the right coding in place, websites and mobile apps will not work properly with assistive technologies, leaving disabled and impaired individuals unable to fully interact.

"I believe that corporations globally have really started to rise to the challenge of digital accessibility, and so must education," said Navin Thadani, Evinced CEO and Co-Founder. "This GAAD, we are excited to reach beyond today's market and partner with Teach Access to train new developers and designers to carry the mission of accessibility forward as they enter the workplace."

Evinced will sponsor a diverse cohort of fellows drawn from various web development disciplines, empowering them to design comprehensive educational curricula focused on digital accessibility. These curricula will serve as invaluable resources to educators nationwide, equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to integrate into their teaching practices. Additionally, Evinced is committed to supporting Teach Access by offering their expertise and services to advance the development of accessible websites and mobile applications.

"We are grateful for Evinced's significant donation to the 2024-2025 Teach Access Fellowship Program. With their support, three exceptional fellows spanning fields such as Computer Science, Software Engineering, Web Development, and Web Design will collaborate to produce content focused on accessible websites for the Teach Access Curriculum Repository. This generous contribution strengthens our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in education." Rolando Méndez-Fernández, Director of Education.

About Evinced

Since launching in 2021, Evinced is the leading software for integrating accessibility into web and mobile development at the world's largest, most accessibility-committed companies. Evinced's powerful suite of tools enables developers, designers, and accessibility professionals to automatically prevent, find, cluster, and track accessibility issues. For companies, this means reducing reliance on manual processes, minimizing risk, and speeding up time to market. Evinced is headquartered in California, with offices across the US, Europe, and Israel, and is backed by leading investors like Insight Partners, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), BGV, Capital One Ventures, and Engineering Capital.

About Teach Access

Teach Access is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization collaborating with education, industry, government, and disability advocacy organizations to address the critical need to enhance students' understanding of digital accessibility as they learn to design, develop, and build new technologies with the needs of people with disabilities in mind. Teach Access envisions a fully accessible future in which students enter the workforce with knowledge of the needs of people with disabilities and skills in the principles of accessible design and development, such that technology products and services are born accessible.

