Evinced Triples Customer Base in 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evinced, the leading software company powering accessible web and mobile development, today announced that its industry-leading growth accelerated further in 2023, with a tripling of its customer base. The company attributes the growth to a suite of 2023 tools aimed at preventing accessibility issues, including Unit Tester and Design Assistant, tools that are aimed at automatically detecting the most difficult accessibility problems long before they are released to consumers.

Evinced's expansion and new prevention-oriented products like Unit Tester and Design Assistant have strengthened the company's position as a leader in web and mobile accessibility technology. Evinced now partners with top companies like Verizon and Capital One across multiple industries. Heading into 2024, Evinced's customers include:

6 of the 10 largest financial institutions in the US & UK

4 of the 6 largest media companies in the US & UK

2 of the 3 largest B2B SaaS companies in the US

2 of the 5 largest retailers in the US

This diverse collection of premier client partnerships underscores how Evinced is the accessibility vendor of choice for the world's most forward-thinking and accessibility-committed companies.

"Since inception, the corporate world's approach to digital accessibility has in effect been focused on finding and fixing bugs after they are committed. It's slow, it's painful, and frankly it just hasn't worked that well," said Evinced co-founder and CEO Navin Thadani. "Technology has finally evolved to where we can prevent accessibility bugs in the first place, without having to drastically retrain engineering and design teams, and we're proud to say that Evinced is leading the way. Our rapid growth is proof that the industry is evolving toward a prevention mindset, and the world is going to be better for it."

Evinced's approach to prevention is to make it as easy as possible for designers and developers to get accessibility right. Evinced's tools piggyback on existing developer and designer workflows and operate inside the software environments where they are already working. For example, with Unit Tester, developers now have the ability to include WCAG 2.2 AA accessibility checks inside existing unit tests for their components. This can now all be done instantly without leaving the development environment, rendering HTML, or navigating internal roadblocks, saving developers time and resources.

Unit Tester isn't just convenient, however – it's powerful, too. It automatically checks compatibility for screen reader, voice control, and keyboard users, which are traditionally both the most important and the most difficult and time-consuming checks to make. Now, a component that passes Unit Tester's accessibility checks will be virtually assured of 100% compatibility for screen reader, voice control, and keyboard-only users. This is a giant leap, as legacy testing tools cover less than 21% of screen reader and keyboard accessibility issues.1 With Evinced, suddenly the critical problems that block internet access for the 2.5 Billion users relying on these assistive technologies have a real path toward being completely eliminated.

Design Assistant, similarly, solves an old design problem: it's totally possible to use any of the existing accessibility tools out there for designers and still produce a completely inaccessible design. Design Assistant's solution is to check for difficult accessibility issues like screen reader, voice control, and keyboard compatibility, without requiring any extra training or accessibility knowledge for designers. The tool works inside Figma, where designers are doing their work already, and it even automatically produces, for each design, concrete development and unit testing guidelines for developers.

About Evinced

Since launching in 2021, Evinced is the leading software for integrating accessibility into web and mobile development at the world's largest, most accessibility-committed companies. Evinced's powerful suite of tools enable developers, designers, and accessibility professionals to automatically prevent, find, cluster, and track accessibility issues. For companies, this means reducing reliance on manual processes, minimizing risk, and speeding up time to market. Evinced is headquartered in California, with offices across the US, Europe, and Israel, and is backed by leading investors like Insight Partners, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), BGV, Capital One Ventures, and Engineering Capital.

