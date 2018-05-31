EVIO Inc. Chief Science Officer to Present on Cannabis Potency and Testing at 2018 CannaWest Summit

During Smith's presentation, titled Cannabinoid Chromatography: Precision, Accuracy and the Industrialization of Potency Analysis, he will discuss the evolution of cannabinoid potency measurement and the power of data to provide insight into the intrinsic and extrinsic variability in cannabinoid measurements within the cannabis supply chain. Dr. Smith's presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 6, at 4pm. Concurrently, EVIO Labs will be exhibiting at Table #8 during the summit.

"Cannabinoid potency measurement has matured from a garage hobby to a validated science. The industrialization of cannabinoid measurement over the last 5 years has given us time to measure, share and validate a lot of cannabinoid potency data and gives us insight to the intrinsic and extrinsic variability in cannabinoid measurements within the supply chain. Taken together, with performance data from accredited third-party Proficiency Test studies, we show that lab precision and accuracy is not just a matter of trust, it is demonstrable," said Dr. Smith.

This announcement is on the heels of the launch of EVIO Biosciences Division, led by Dr. Smith. The division's goals encompass emerging health benefits and advanced delivery modes for cannabinoids and cannabis products to the human endocannabinoid system. EVIO plans to leverage its scientific and human capital expertise to focus on development of intellectual property and research.

About EVIO Inc.

EVIO Inc. is a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operates coast-to-coast providing state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply. EVIO is on track to have 18 of its state-of-the-art testing facilities by year-end 2018.

For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com.

About CannaWest 2018

In 2018 there will be no better to place to hear from and share viewpoints with regulators; learn from peers; and absorb best practices for cannabis compliance, cultivation, testing, manufacturing, extraction, product development, labeling, distributing and retailing cannabis products than Canna West 2018. This conference is crucial for businesses looking to stay compliant in the now heavily regulated cannabis industry.

For more information, visit www.infocastinc.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cheryl Kramp

Director of Marketing

EVIO Inc.

888.544.EVIO

info@eviolabs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evio-inc-chief-science-officer-to-present-on-cannabis-potency-and-testing-at-2018-cannawest-summit-300657248.html

SOURCE EVIO Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eviolabs.com

