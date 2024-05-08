eVisit and Monstarlab Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Virtual Care Platforms

Setting New Standard in Virtual Healthcare Delivery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monstarlab Holdings Inc (TYO: 5255), Global digital transformation consultancy, and eVisit Inc., a premier provider of digital front door and virtual care capabilities, are excited to announce their new strategic partnership aimed at enhancing digital experiences in healthcare technology. This alliance marks a significant step forward in the integration of comprehensive virtual healthcare solutions with advanced digital transformation strategies.

Under the agreement, Monstarlab will leverage its extensive expertise in engineering and consulting to augment eVisit's robust virtual care platform. This collaboration will enable healthcare providers to deliver superior patient care through enhanced digital capabilities and innovative solutions.

Monstarlab and eVisit will work closely to explore and develop new business opportunities that combine their strengths in technology and healthcare. The partnership is structured around a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, focusing on creating high-value digital experiences that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

"Joining forces with eVisit supports our strategic vision to lead transformative change across industries. This collaboration is not just about technology integrations; it's about setting a new standard in healthcare delivery," commented Mark Jones, Executive Vice President and CEO of International Market at Monstarlab.

"Leading healthcare delivery organizations globally are at the onset of the most significant pace of digital care transformation we've ever seen. In partnering with Monstarlab, eVisit is aligning our market-leading platform capabilities with a proven, global consulting leader. We look forward to the impact we will create together," stated Sachin Agrawal, CEO of eVisit.

This partnership is supported by a comprehensive teaming agreement that outlines the collaborative efforts toward pursuing specific customer opportunities and delivering joint digital experiences. Both companies are committed to leveraging their combined expertise to drive advancements in virtual healthcare technologies.

About Monstarlab

Monstarlab is a digital consultancy established in 2006 in Tokyo, Japan. The company has 33 centres of excellence in 19 countries and territories, powered by more than 1,400 strategists, experience designers and engineers who excel at strategy and delivery.

Specializing in end-to-end enterprise-level digital solutions, the company has successfully delivered hundreds of projects, including for world-renowned corporations such as RedBull, FAB, Garden by the Bay and Mastercard.

About eVisit

eVisit is the leading virtual care transformation partner for innovative health systems and large, complex healthcare delivery organizations. Backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the company supports seamless integration of virtual care initiatives across service lines with configurable workflows and clinical expertise to increase access, improve quality, and optimize the productivity of clinical teams while improving the financial resilience of health systems. eVisit is trusted by several of the Top 20 leading US health systems, and the company's leaders have a combined 100+ years of experience in partnering with health systems. Learn more at www.evisit.com

