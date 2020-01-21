eVisit and VeeMed Partner With Banner Health to Bring Ambulatory and Acute Virtual Care to Patients Throughout the Southwest

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Health, one of the largest non-profit healthcare systems in the United States, has selected eVisit and VeeMed to enable ambulatory and acute virtual care services for their patients throughout the Southwest. The five-year agreement will leverage the eVisit and VeeMed platforms to power Banner's virtual urgent care, virtual primary care, virtual specialty care, tele-behavioral health, tele-stroke, and additional service lines.

"Virtual care is a critical component of our healthcare delivery strategy, giving patients the convenient, accessible healthcare they want," said Jim Roxburgh, CEO of Banner Telehealth Network. "By standardizing virtual care services on the eVisit and VeeMed platforms across Banner Health, we can better meet patient needs, improve outcomes, and reduce costs. The fact that these platforms are non-competitive to Banner, preserving our network integrity, made the decision easy."

Together, eVisit and VeeMed will provide a Banner-branded virtual care platform including software, mobile applications, and leveraging Banner hardware to operationalize Banner's preferred approach to virtual care services. The platform includes online and on-premise scheduling and intake, physician and patient portals plus mobile apps, video visits, integration with Banner's Cerner electronic health records (EHR) software, and automated data analytics and reporting.

"We're thrilled to partner with Banner Health, enabling them to deliver faster, more accessible ambulatory virtual care. Banner Health has long been an innovator in patient care. By providing greater access to care, Banner Health will improve patient satisfaction, attract new patients, and set itself apart from other healthcare providers in the Southwest," said Bret Larsen, CEO at eVisit. "We look forward to seeing the success of this partnership for Banner and its patients."

"VeeMed is excited to provide the technology solution for Banner's acute virtual care services. VeeMed is an emerging leader in virtual healthcare and our clinical workflows will significantly improve the patient care at Banner," said Ijaz Arif, Co-Founder and President at VeeMed. "Our turnkey platform will help Banner deliver on its mission of 'Health care made easier. Life made better.' VeeMed is looking forward to strengthening this partnership by providing an impactful acute care solution."

eVisit and VeeMed, together, offer a tightly-integrated, end-to-end solution meeting all the needs of enterprise virtual care. "VeeMed is a powerful product, and they are phenomenal partners," said Miles Romney, CTO at eVisit. "We're honored to work alongside them in offering the industry's most comprehensive, integrated telehealth solution."

"This partnership will provide an industry-leading example on how telemedicine is done right," said Rahim Khatri, CTO at VeeMed. "We are very excited to work with Banner and eVisit to provide a custom solution for Banner's needs in telemedicine services, unlike cookie-cutter solutions found elsewhere. Ultimately, it is the community and patients who will benefit greatly from this partnership."

Banner Health and eVisit will be presenting on 'Meeting Patient Demands for Digital Healthcare with Enterprise Virtual Care' at the 4th Annual Telehealth Summit, Jan. 30 - 31, Las Vegas, NV. eVisit will also showcase its virtual care platform at the show. Visit Roman Ballroom 4 at Caesars Palace for demos of eVisit's latest solutions.

About Banner Health

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner - University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Arizona, eVisit helps more than 200 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. For more information, visit evisit.com.

About VeeMed

Based in Roseville, California, VeeMed is a global telemedicine company focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded as an advanced telemedicine company in 2016, VeeMed's optional physician network has grown to over 1,000 physicians. The company currently focuses on virtual care related to ICU, stroke, mental health, chronic care, nephrology, infectious disease, hospitalist coverage, pulmonary medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, cardiology, EEG, and palliative care. For more information, visit www.veemed.com.

