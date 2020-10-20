eVisit Closes $14 Million in Series A Funding Led by TVC Capital

PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, the leading SaaS telehealth company focused on enabling virtual care for hospitals and health systems, today announced the completion of its $14 million Series A round led by TVC Capital, a software-focused growth equity fund, with participation from current investors Kickstart Seed Fund, University Growth Fund, and Jeremy Andrus.

The company also reported today that the eVisit Virtual Care platform is now serving more than 100 hospitals and health systems – including some of the largest healthcare enterprises in the U.S. – hosting hundreds of thousands of virtual visits and connecting providers and patients within the HIPAA-compliant eVisit platform enabling providers to deliver efficient and effective patient care.

"We are thrilled by the investment in eVisit by TVC, a renowned investor focused on mission-critical high-growth SaaS companies, as well as the continued support from Kickstart, Jeremy Andrus, and University Growth Fund," said Bret Larsen, Co-Founder and CEO of eVisit.

"This funding will further eVisit's rapid expansion within the telehealth industry by providing greater resources to our technology platform and customer care activities during this pivotal time for telehealth -- in the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape and beyond. In addition to scaling our organization with exceptional talent, we are planning to further enhance our marketing and sales outreach to support our focused go-to-market strategy. This new round is a testament to the collective confidence from these partners in our ability to power the virtual care strategies and execution for hospitals and health systems across North America."

eVisit's Virtual Care platform is unique among telehealth solutions with its flexible virtual workflows supporting all specialties and its end-to-end technology that fully virtualizes every step of the care process. This includes activities such as scheduling, intake and waiting room management, the virtual visit itself, and payment and discharge -- all grounded in government-grade security, seamless EHR integration and leading analytics and reporting. As the only non-competing enterprise-wide virtual care platform, eVisit is partnering with the largest health systems and provider groups across the U.S. to accelerate their virtual care strategy and simplify healthcare delivery to everyone everywhere.

Steve Hamerslag, Managing Partner of TVC Capital said, "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with this amazing team at eVisit. The telehealth market is exploding with rapid provider and end user adoption of this critical capability. We were extremely impressed with the depth of this enterprise-class service offering, which was validated by the breadth of adoption by their large and sophisticated customer base. eVisit has an early seat in this expanding market, and we are thrilled to be a part of a journey of helping to improve patient outcomes, while reducing cost."

Click to Tweet @eVisit Closes $14 Million Series A Round Led by @tvccapital. Learn More: https://blog.evisit.com/virtual-care-blog/evisit-closes-14-million-dollar-series-a-round-led-by-tvccapital

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading Virtual Care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. For more information, visit evisit.com .

About TVC Capital

TVC Capital is a San Diego-based growth equity firm with $400 million under management. TVC is focused on investments in and acquisitions of mission-critical software firms. TVC targets a wide spectrum of software sectors and industry verticals that are poised for growth and consolidation. The TVC team is led by operating executives with more than 80 years of experience growing technology companies into market leaders. Current and past investments include CreatorIQ, HealthCrowd, SimpleNexus, Perspectium, Celigo, BitTitan, Limeade, LiquidPlanner, Mercent Digital Map Products, SmartAction, Accordent Technologies, Docupace, MediaPlatform, Levels Beyond (Reach Engine), Del Mar DataTrac, Centage and ReverseVision. For more information, visit https://tvccapital.com/ .

eVisit Media Contact:

Mardi Larson, [email protected] , 612.384.4383

SOURCE eVisit

Related Links

https://evisit.com

