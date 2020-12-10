eVisit Recognized in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, a virtual care technology leader, has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions report [1], published Oct. 26. This report is an important resource to help CIOs and healthcare leaders of large health systems develop their virtual care strategy and inform their procurement process and vendor selection for virtual care solutions.

"Out of hundreds of telehealth companies, we are thrilled to be included as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions," said Bret Larsen, CEO and co-founder of eVisit. "The eVisit Virtual Care platform was built as an end-to-end enterprise-grade solution to enable geographically focused virtual care for hospitals and health systems. We are helping hundreds of organizations – including the largest systems in the nation – to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere."

In its report, Gartner identified five critical capabilities for virtual care solutions: 1. Clinician experience, 2. Patient experience, 3. Artificial intelligence, 4. Information capture for billing and reporting, and 5. Modular, open solutions.

eVisit was included as a Representative Vendor based on its support of the delivery of high-quality clinical care; its improvements in patient access and convenience; reduction of the cost of delivery care; and enablement of healthcare providers to attract and retain patients.

eVisit shared some important summary points in the Gartner report including:

A clear definition of Virtual Care solutions, which enable delivery of care where the clinician is not in the same physical location as the patient, either synchronously (that is, in real-time) or asynchronously.

As COVID-19 hit, healthcare providers turned to their EHR vendors to rapidly scale virtual care capabilities, with most EHRs coming up short.

Over the next 12 months, healthcare providers will be looking to invest in new virtual care capabilities to address new and emerging use cases and to scale virtual care across the enterprise.

Healthcare providers are moving from their initial fragmented and tactical implementations of virtual care solutions in response to COVID-19 to long-term enterprise-wide strategic approaches to virtual care.

Be mindful that the market is currently highly fragmented and there is great variation in terms of solution capabilities and cost. Attempting to retrofit an existing solution to a new use case may not be the cheapest or most effective option.

Get more details and a download to your complimentary Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions report here.

Learn more about the eVisit Virtual Care platform at evisit.com .

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions," Sharon Hakkennes, Pooja Singh, 26 October 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. For more information, visit evisit.com .

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE eVisit

Related Links

https://www.evisit.com

