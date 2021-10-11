eVisit's First-Time Showing at HLTH21 Event Includes Executive Spotlight Presentation, Presence in ATA's Pavilion and Power Press Award Sponsorship

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, the leading Virtual Care platform for large healthcare providers, announced today its first-time showing at the HLTH21 conference, Oct. 17-20, held in-person in Boston and virtually online. Now in its third year, this event is among the industry's leading forums focused on healthcare innovation and designed to bring together senior leaders to solve healthcare's most pressing problems and to realize the most promising opportunities to create health's future.

eVisit's participation includes a presence in the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) booth 827, with dedicated space in the ATA's "Pavilion" area where eVisit Virtual Care Consultants will be available to connect with the expected 6,000 attendees to share the unique features and capabilities of the industry-leading eVisit Enterprise Virtual Care Platform . Also covered will be eVisit's Virtual Care Maturity Model™, which includes a benchmarking system and strategies to ensure customer success.

eVisit Co-Founder and CEO, Bret Larsen, will deliver an executive presentation on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 10:40 a.m. ET, titled Telehealth and HealthTech: Bridging the Gap and Mitigating Risk. This address will cover how the use of Telehealth and HealthTech is helping providers practice at the top of their license and how HealthTech is helping HCOs bridge the gap in care and mitigate risks across their enterprises.

According to research experts, for every hour of patient time, doctors spend two hours on administration, and according to Statista 66 percent of a doctor's time is spent on administration. Larsen will cover how technology advancements are happening every day, every nanosecond and those that embrace these approaches to work smarter help drive the change needed in healthcare. From providers and nursing staff to care coordinators and admin team members – technology, especially Virtual Care, is becoming a more crucial aspect in advancing patient care delivery.

Power Press Awards

The Power Press Awards are dedicated to celebrating outstanding work in healthcare journalism and this year's awards will recognize journalists for their superior efforts to advance healthcare innovation across seven specific categories. eVisit is this year's sponsor of the Excellence in Virtual Care Reporting Award, where six nominees from leading healthcare media outlets will vie for the trophy. Learn more about the nominees and vote here .

