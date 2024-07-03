Evive Brands Continues Q2 Steady Growth with 12 New Franchise Agreements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands, a leader in the health and home services sector, today announced continued expansion in the second quarter of 2024, signing 12 new franchise agreements across its portfolio. The community of premier franchise brands includes Assisted Living Locators, Grasons, The Brothers that just do Gutters, and Executive Home Care, collectively representing over 600 franchise locations across the United States.

Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, commented on the company's steady growth, stating, "Our consistent expansion in the second quarter reflects the ongoing demand for our diverse services in the health and home sectors. We're thrilled to welcome our new franchise partners and look forward to supporting their success as they contribute to their local communities."

Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior care placement and referral service, added three new franchisees in North Tucson, AZ, Baton Rouge, LA, and Fayetteville, AR. Grasons, a respected estate sale and liquidation company, expanded with four new franchisees in the North Chicago and Nashville, TN areas. The Brothers that just do Gutters, a full-service gutter company, welcomed five new franchisees in Arlington Heights, IL, Overland Park, KS, Boulder/NE Denver, CO, Downers Grove, IL, and Irvine, CA. Executive Home Care, a leader in providing in-home care services, continues to maintain its strong presence in key regions.

"This steady growth across our brands demonstrates the strength of our business model and the increasing need for our services," Parsons added. "Each new franchise represents an opportunity to enhance lives and provide essential services to more communities."

Evive Brands remains committed to its mission of improving the well-being of clients and their families through a comprehensive suite of services that address various aspects of home and health.

Assisted Living Locators offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families, providing expert advice on short-term and long-term care options. Grasons specializes in estate sales, business liquidations, and asset management services. The Brothers that just do Gutters provides full-service gutter installation, cleaning, and repair. Executive Home Care offers a wide range of in-home care services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

As Evive Brands continues to grow, the company remains focused on maintaining high service standards and plans for future acquisitions and partnerships to further enhance its portfolio.

For more information about Evive Brands, visit www.evivebrands.com.

Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Evive Brands