Evive Brands Tackles Loneliness Epidemic Head-On with Comprehensive Senior Care Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recent announcement of the National Strategy to Advance Social Connection" plan to combat the "loneliness epidemic," Evive Brands reaffirms its commitment to addressing this pressing issue through its franchise systems: Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, and Grasons. These franchises offer comprehensive solutions for seniors and their families in search of quality in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities, and managing the transition to senior living communities.

Evive Brands CEO Tim Hadley states, "As the American population continues to age rapidly, it's essential to develop care models that emphasize social interaction and overall well-being. Evive Brands is dedicated to being part of the solution to the loneliness epidemic by offering a range of services through our franchise systems, which focus on fostering social connections and supporting the health of older adults."

Each franchise within the Evive Brands portfolio addresses the unique needs of seniors and their families. Executive Home Care provides personalized in-home care services, while Assisted Living Locators offers senior placement and referral services to help families find suitable assisted living communities and memory care facilities. Grasons, a leading estate sale company, assists families in managing the transition to senior living communities by providing professional estate sale services.

The senior living industry has long recognized the benefits of socialization for older adults. A 2021 Activated Insights survey reported that only 20% of senior living residents felt "severely lonely," suggesting that services such as those provided by Evive Brands' franchises can effectively reduce loneliness among older adults in assisted living and congregate living settings.

Reacting to the Surgeon General's announcement, Hadley underscores, "Evive Brands is deeply committed to fulfilling the essential requirement for social engagement among older adults through our wide spectrum of services. Our mission is to assist families in finding care alternatives that nurture social bonds, thereby mitigating social isolation and enhancing the total health and quality of life for older adults."

As the national strategy to counteract the loneliness epidemic evolves, Evive Brands continues its dedication to presenting creative solutions via its franchise systems, reinforcing senior well-being and addressing the escalating concerns of loneliness and seclusion. For more information on Evive Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.evivebrands.com.

