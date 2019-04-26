EVO19 Registration is Now Open

Changing times demand an Evolution of You™ . The dynamics of leadership are shifting constantly – to stay ahead of the curve, one's business skill set must evolve as well. EVO19 is a one-of-a-kind conference featuring insightful and inspiring keynotes, dynamic panel discussions and immersive sessions to help attendees take their careers to the next level while effecting change in their organizations.

Dozens of engaging speakers will drive conversations on the issues that matter most to today's workforce. Some of the highlights will include Caroline Stokes, author and founder of FORWARD, Sonita Lontoh, Global Head and VP of Marketing, 3D Print and Digital Manufacturing at HP, Mark Hindsbo, VP & General Manager at ANSYS and Maxim Jago, Filmmaker and Futurist.

"Our industry moves so fast, to stand still is to be left behind," said IEEE-USA President Tom Coughlin. "If you want to keep ahead, you have to be constantly learning. EVO19 will push you, challenge you to think differently, embrace innovation and explore the creativity that will keep you and your company at the forefront."

This year's conference will focus on leadership skills, such as conflict management and building an effective team, as well as soft career skills like internal and external communications, negotiation and building influence, plus hot topics like a drone workshop and the impact of technology on the future of work. And lest you think EVO19 is only about work, there will also be plenty of fun activities, including a riverboat dinner cruise and 3K fun run! Success in the workforce is all about balance, and EVO19 will empower today's professionals will with the tools they need to thrive in today's complex world.

To find out more and register today, please visit evoconference.org. Act fast – $100 early-bird savings end May 15!

About IEEE-USA:

IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of nearly 180,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE.

