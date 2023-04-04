Evocalize Expands Local Digital Marketing Capabilities to Google Display Network and YouTube

Evocalize users can now reach the 800 million active users across all of Google's applications.

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize , the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce its expansion of local digital marketing capabilities into Google Display Network and YouTube, allowing users to reach the 800 million active users across all of Google's applications.

This new addition empowers franchisees and local operators to launch full-funnel, multi-channel local marketing programs over Google Search, Google Display Network, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok — all in a couple clicks on Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform.

"Adding these new channels to our offering is a huge win for franchisees," says Matthew Marx, CEO of Evocalize. "Now, they'll be able to expand their reach even further with our product, without adding any additional work for them. With our technology, a user can create a single marketing program that Evocalize's technology automatically executes and optimizes across all of our connected channels. It's never been easier for non-marketers to compete in the complex world of local digital marketing with sophisticated turnkey full-funnel digital marketing programs that drive real performance."

Evocalize's EVOLVE technology uses advanced machine learning algorithms to target customers based on interests, behavior, and browsing history, and serve up ads that are integrated with their audience's personalized content feeds on YouTube, Gmail, and other Google applications through its Collaborative Marketing Platform.

EVOLVE integrates the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, including generative AI, to give franchisors and enterprises intelligent tools that empower their local teams to get the most from their digital marketing efforts — no matter how much marketing experience they have or what industry they're in.

About Evocalize

Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform is used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces to equip their locations, agents, and users at scale with sophisticated, push-button easy digital marketing that drives real business results and revenue. Evocalize is a Meta Business Partner and a Google Business Partner. Evocalize's technology supports businesses across industries, including real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, restaurants, franchises, travel, and more. Over 1,500,000+ sophisticated digital marketing programs have been run using Evocalize technology, generating millions of leads, and leading to thousands of transactions to date. Evocalize is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures. For more information, visit evocalize.com .

