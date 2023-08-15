Evocalize named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize, the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce that it has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 is published by Inc. magazine, a business magazine that covers entrepreneurship and small business. The list ranks privately-owned companies based on revenue growth percentages over a three-year period.

"It's such an honor to be named among such admirable organizations," said Evocalize CEO, Matthew Marx. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the trust of our partners. We are fully committed to our mission to give franchisors and enterprises tools to empower their local teams to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape, and are excited to continue growing our business in the years to come."

‍Evocalize recently unveiled its launch of EVOLVE, a new artificial intelligence layer applied to its Collaborative Marketing Platform designed for franchises to save time, maximize efficiency, and improve ROI on local digital marketing initiatives across Facebook, Instagram, Google Search, Google Display Network, TikTok, Gmail, and YouTube.

To see how Evocalize simplifies local digital marketing for 1,500,000+ franchisees and local operators to drive real business results when it's needed most, try it now at evocalize.com .

About Evocalize

Used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces, Evocalize equips locations and users with sophisticated, push-button easy digital marketing at scale. Evocalize's technology supports many industries, including franchise, restaurants, real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and more. Evocalize is a Meta Business Partner, a Google Business Partner, and is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures.

