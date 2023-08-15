Evocalize named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000

News provided by

Evocalize

15 Aug, 2023, 16:22 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize, the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce that it has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 is published by Inc. magazine, a business magazine that covers entrepreneurship and small business. The list ranks privately-owned companies based on revenue growth percentages over a three-year period.

"It's such an honor to be named among such admirable organizations," said Evocalize CEO, Matthew Marx. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the trust of our partners. We are fully committed to our mission to give franchisors and enterprises tools to empower their local teams to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape, and are excited to continue growing our business in the years to come."

‍Evocalize recently unveiled its launch of EVOLVE, a new artificial intelligence layer applied to its Collaborative Marketing Platform designed for franchises to save time, maximize efficiency, and improve ROI on local digital marketing initiatives across Facebook, Instagram, Google Search, Google Display Network, TikTok, Gmail, and YouTube.

To see how Evocalize simplifies local digital marketing for 1,500,000+ franchisees and local operators to drive real business results when it's needed most, try it now at evocalize.com.

Press contact:
Justin Ulrich
[email protected]

About Evocalize
Used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces, Evocalize equips locations and users with sophisticated, push-button easy digital marketing at scale. Evocalize's technology supports many industries, including franchise, restaurants, real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and more. Evocalize is a Meta Business Partner, a Google Business Partner, and is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures.

SOURCE Evocalize

Also from this source

Smoothie King Chooses Evocalize to Drive Revenue and Loyalty through Local Digital Marketing

Evocalize Unveils New Localized Marketing Capabilities with Generative AI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.