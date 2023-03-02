Evocalize Wins Coveted HousingWire Tech100 Awards in Two Categories

SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize , the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel local digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce being selected by HousingWire as a winner of their coveted Tech100 award in two major categories — Mortgage and Real Estate.

The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations. The list can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

"We're focused on elevating the innovators that are building paths and solutions that enable the largest and most important sector in the U.S. economy to operate efficiently and profitably — the innovators that make housing more accessible and more desirable for the 130 million households that benefit from the stability and economic advantages of homeownership" said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The Tech100 program is the gold standard for organizations in housing who are at the forefront of the kind of innovation that will change the industry forever."

This is the third consecutive year Evocalize has been awarded this designation in the Real Estate space for being one of the most innovative technology companies in the industry. This year also marks the first year Evocalize has received the Tech100 award in the Mortgage industry.

"We're very excited and honored to have been selected this year by HousingWire to receive these two awards," says Matthew Marx, CEO of Evocalize. "As we continue to move forward in our mission to give franchisors and enterprises tools to empower their local teams to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape, we will continue to innovate in ways that make highly sophisticated digital marketing capabilities available to anyone."

Evocalize recently announced its launch of EVOLVE , a new artificial intelligence layer applied to its Collaborative Marketing Platform designed for franchises to save time, maximize efficiency, and improve ROI on local digital marketing initiatives across digital channels, such as Google, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about how you can evolve your local teams into marketing pros, visit www.evocalize.com .

About Evocalize

Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform is used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces to equip their locations, franchisees, agents, and users at scale with sophisticated, push-button easy digital marketing that drives real business results and revenue. Evocalize is a Meta Business Partner and a Google Business Partner. Evocalize's technology supports businesses across industries, including real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, restaurants, franchises, travel, and more. Over 1,500,000+ sophisticated digital marketing programs have been run using Evocalize technology, generating millions of leads, and leading to thousands of transactions to date. Evocalize is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures. For more information, visit www.evocalize.com .

