Evoke Security Selected for Google's Inaugural Gemini Startup Forum: Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke Security, a provider of detection and response for AI agents, announced it has been selected as one of 33 startups to join the Gemini Startup Forum: Cybersecurity, the flagship Google for Startups program built to collaboratively explore how AI will redefine the cybersecurity landscape, transform organizations and unlock future growth.

Delivered by Google for Startups in partnership with Google DeepMind, Google Cloud, Mandiant, VirusTotal, and Wiz, the Forum connects a select group of cybersecurity founders with the AI and security specialists building these technologies at Google. This year's inaugural cohort was organized into six specialized focus areas, with Evoke Security being selected in the AI agent security and governance category, alongside other leading startups addressing the security challenges posed by agents entering enterprise environments.

"Every enterprise is working through how they secure a workforce that's increasingly not human," said Jason Rebholz, CEO of Evoke Security. "As a former incident responder and CISO, I've lived through what these technological shifts do to a security team. I started Evoke to give companies visibility and control over their agents before the incidents start arriving. Being chosen for the first Gemini Startup Forum: Cybersecurity cohort positions Evoke as a leading voice in the detection and response layer for the agentic workforce."

Evoke's selection reflects the industry's shift from perimeter defense toward securing autonomous AI agents, with an emphasis on enterprise governance and the safe deployment of self-governing systems. Selection into the Forum adds to a strong start to the year for Evoke, which was also chosen for the 2026 CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator and was a finalist in the CrowdStrike Startup Nest.

For more information on the Forum and the full cohort, read the Google Cloud announcement.

About Evoke Security

Evoke Security is a leading AI detection and response platform purpose-built to secure AI agents. Founded by incident response veterans, Evoke's Agentic AI-powered platform enables security teams to continuously inventory, threat model, and monitor AI agents. Evoke treats agents as the next operating system for businesses, surfacing risky configurations and analyzing real-time behavior and actions to enforce strict controls, ensuring businesses can innovate without compounding security debt.

SOURCE Evoke Security