Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Frank Williams and Chief Financial Officer Nicky McGrane will participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Mr. Williams and Mr. McGrane will present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. CDT . A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.

