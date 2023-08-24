Evolent saves Medicare more than $55 million through its Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO

News provided by

Evolent Health

24 Aug, 2023, 17:21 ET

Company also confirms launch date of Performance Suite partnership with Humana in North Florida

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable, announced today that its accountable care organization (ACO) saved Medicare more than $55 million in 2022. The Evolent Care Partners (ECP) ACO had the eighth highest total savings payment out of 482 ACOs in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), putting it in the top 2 percent.

ECP deploys an innovative approach seeking to improve patient outcomes while driving down costs. These include comprehensive care coordination strategies, collaborative partnerships with health care providers and payers, and data-driven insights identified by its proprietary platform, Panel Insight.

"Today's results demonstrate the power of Evolent's model for delivering value-based solutions to people with complex health conditions," said Evolent President Dan McCarthy. "The targeted approach to primary care through Evolent Care Partners offers a highly efficient solution that creates attractive savings for Medicare and strong physician compensation."

The ACO—which operates as The Accountable Care Organization, Ltd.—improved year-over-year quality and reduced costs by 5.6%. Since the ACO's inception, ECP's proactive population health strategies have resulted in lower rates of hospital admissions, emergency department visits and skilled nursing facility visits than those reported by Medicare. These care management programs and overall focus on preventive care include delivering targeted interventions, streamlining care transitions and reducing the duplication of services. Evolent believes these strategies resulted in increased patient engagement and improved provider-patient relationships for the more than 86,000 Medicare beneficiaries attributed to the ACO in 2022.

ECP's operational model was specifically designed to meet the needs of independent physician practices, with minimal incremental administrative burden. Through this collaboration, ACO providers earn additional income streams. 

"I believe working in the Evolent ACO enables our practice to keep the focus where it belongs—on high quality patient care—while improving outcomes across our patient panel," said Andy Babcock, MD, president of Raleigh Family Practice in Raleigh, NC. "We're very pleased with the ACO's results this year. The revenue we earn from this collaboration helps us to thrive as an independent practice." 

Evolent also confirmed today that the previously announced Performance Suite partnership with Humana in North Florida is scheduled to go live on September 1, 2023.

About Evolent
Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolent.com.

About Evolent Care Partners
Evolent Care Partners (ECP) is Evolent's primary care solution. Its Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) ACO empowers independent primary care physicians with the resources needed to participate and succeed within two-sided performance-based contracts. By working with ECP, physicians gain access to population health tools and proven care coordination resources. These resources also help ensure they are managing administrative requirements most efficiently, which enables them to spend more time on patient care. Currently, ECP's ACO—The Accountable Care Organization, Ltd. (TACO)—has over 1,200 providers in its network who care for more than 94,000 Medicare beneficiaries across 12 states. It has generated nearly $100 million in gross savings in MSSP in its first three years in the program. TACO is governed by a representative board of its participating providers.

Contacts:

Media Relations
Jamie Manfuso
Director, Content Marketing
Evolent
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Seth R. Frank 
Vice President,
Investor Relations 
Evolent 
[email protected]

SOURCE Evolent Health

Also from this source

Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Evolent Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.