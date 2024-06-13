Evolution Equity Partners Appoints Aron Khurana as Partner and Head of Investor Relations

Khurana is promoted to Partner at Evolution as the firm expands its capital base, team and access to best-of-breed cybersecurity software companies amidst growing investment opportunities.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners, a leader in cybersecurity venture capital, is thrilled to announce that Aron Khurana has been promoted to Partner. Aron joined Evolution in 2021 as Head of Investor Relations and is responsible for the firm's fundraising efforts and client activities.

Khurana has extensive experience across capital raising, fund formation, strategy, and relationship management. Most recently, he led Evolution's $1.1 Billion capital raise. Previously, he led fundraising in The US and Europe at a multi-strategy private equity firm helping grow the firm's assets under management to $15 Billion. Aron held similar roles at Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and The Chicago Board of Trade.

"Evolution recently completed a $1.1 billion capital raise expanding our capital base, team, and access to best-of-breed cybersecurity software companies amidst growing investment opportunities," said Richard Seewald, founder and managing partner of Evolution Equity Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome Aron Khurana to the Evolution partnership. His extensive experience coupled with strong leadership skills make him an integral part of our team."

"I would like to thank Richard Seewald, Dennis Smith and all of the partners at Evolution for their incredible leadership and for the opportunity they've given me to succeed," said Khurana. "They spent years building an incredible platform and assembling the most talented team in the cyber VC industry - which has provided the ideal foundation these past 3 years for me to grow and succeed. I'm excited for the years of success that lie ahead for our team. "

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City, Palo Alto, London and Zurich, partners with rapidly growing cybersecurity software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution has invested in over fifty cybersecurity companies building a growing portfolio of market leaders. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

