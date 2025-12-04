Annual award recognizes investors with proven track records of championing founder-led companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners is honored to be named an Inc. Magazine Top Founder-Friendly Investor for 2025, marking the firm's second consecutive year on the prestigious list. The recognition highlights investment firms committed to supporting founder-led companies through hands-on partnership, operational expertise, and long-term alignment.

Richard Seewald, Founder & Managing Partner of Evolution Equity Partners

The annual list honors investment leaders with strong histories of backing growth-stage businesses and working alongside entrepreneurs to scale innovation. Selection is based directly on feedback from founders who have partnered with private equity, venture capital, and growth investors—evaluating not only financial performance, but the depth of collaboration, strategic guidance, and overall value creation.

"Raising capital is no small feat for today's entrepreneurs. That's why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable," said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc. "The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed."

To determine this year's honorees, Inc. surveyed founders who have partnered with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms, gathering insights into how investors contributed to growth, product evolution, leadership development, and long-term strategy. Firms selected demonstrate a consistent pattern of trust, transparency, and meaningful operational impact.

"At Evolution, we have the privilege of partnering with extraordinary founders who are solving some of the most complex and consequential challenges in cybersecurity and AI," said Richard Seewald, Founder & Managing Partner of Evolution Equity Partners. "Our philosophy is simple: invest with conviction, support with expertise, and stand alongside entrepreneurs as true partners. Being recognized again by Inc.—based directly on founder feedback—is especially meaningful. It affirms our commitment to building enduring companies together."

Evolution Equity Partners invests in category-defining software and cybersecurity companies globally, supporting founders with deep domain expertise, a transatlantic operating platform, and a network of leaders across enterprise, policy, and technology.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, headquartered in New York City, partners with rapidly growing cybersecurity software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution has invested in over seventy cybersecurity companies building a growing portfolio of market leaders. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

