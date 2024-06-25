Evolution Equity Partners Appoints Heather Fraser as Chief Financial and Operating Officer

Fraser joins Evolution as the firm expands its capital base, team and access to best-of-breed cybersecurity software companies amidst growing investment opportunities.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners, a leader in cybersecurity venture capital, is thrilled to announce that Heather Fraser has joined the firm as Chief Financial and Operating Officer. Heather joins a team of thirty investment professionals with seven general partners focused on investment in best-of-breed cybersecurity companies.

Heather Fraser

Fraser is a seasoned finance and operating executive and was most recently CFO of TZP Group. Heather began her career at KPMG, LLP in the assurance practice. In 2000, she joined Swander Pace Capital ("SPC"). During her 20-year tenure, Heather transformed the operations of SPC, building all aspects of the accounting, financial management, reporting, investor relations, operations, and human resources functions. Heather led SPC's efforts to become a Registered Investment Adviser in 2012. Immediately prior to joining TZP, she was a Managing Director at Standish Management where she served as Practice Lead for private equity/buyouts. Heather earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting, cum laude, from Nazareth College of Rochester. She is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the State of New York.

"Evolution recently completed a $1.1 billion capital raise expanding our capital base, team, and access to best-of-breed cybersecurity software companies amidst growing investment opportunities," said Richard Seewald, founder and managing partner of Evolution Equity Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome Heather Fraser to the Evolution team. Her extensive experience coupled with strong leadership skills make her an integral addition to our team."

"I am excited to join Evolution Equity Partners and work alongside this talented team," said Fraser. "Evolution has built a strong foundation for continued growth as a leading venture capital and growth equity platform. I look forward to building upon this platform with a passion for driving operational and financial excellence."

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City, Palo Alto, London and Zurich, partners with rapidly growing cybersecurity software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution has invested in over fifty cybersecurity companies building a growing portfolio of market leaders. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

