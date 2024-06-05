Evolution Equity Partners Appoints Heather Rodriguez as Venture Partner and to Lead the Firm's CISO Advisory Council

Rodriguez joins Evolution as the firm expands its team, capital base, and access to best-of-breed cybersecurity software companies amidst growing investment opportunities.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners, a leader in cybersecurity venture capital, is thrilled to announce that Heather Rodriguez has joined the firm as a venture partner. Heather joins a team of thirty investment professionals with seven general partners focused on investment in best-of-breed cybersecurity companies.

Heather Rodriguez

Rodriguez is a seasoned entrepreneur, operator, and the CEO of SINET. SINET is a platform that accelerates investments and innovation of early-stage, emerging growth, and publicly traded Cybersecurity companies globally by connecting them with industry and government Risk Executives and Chief Information Security Officers, venture capital, and private equity firms. Heather's deep understanding of the cybersecurity industry compliments the Evolution team well and she will lead the firm's Chief Information Security Officer Advisory Council and together with a specialized team help equip growing companies with the knowledge, tools and strategy to drive performance.

"Evolution recently completed a $1.1 billion capital raise expanding our capital base, team, and access to best-of-breed cybersecurity software companies amidst growing investment opportunities," said Richard Seewald, founder and managing partner of Evolution Equity Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome Heather Rodriguez to the Evolution Equity Partners team. Her extensive experience coupled with strong leadership skills make her a valuable addition to our team."

"I am excited to join Evolution Equity Partners and work alongside this talented team," said Rodriguez. "Evolution's focus on investing in leading cybersecurity companies and helping entrepreneurs develop market-leading companies aligns perfectly with my passion for driving innovation and growth."

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City, Palo Alto, London and Zurich, partners with rapidly growing cybersecurity software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution has invested in over fifty cybersecurity companies building a growing portfolio of market leaders. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

