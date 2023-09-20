Evolution Equity Partners Joins Forces With Women Who Code To Help Bridge the Gender Gap in Cybersecurity

The Partnership Builds Upon The Presidents Forum Initiative Where Cybersecurity Professionals Engage With Global Leaders and Heads of State to Collaborate on Safeguarding Our Digital World

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners, a leading cybersecurity-focused venture capital firm, is pleased to announce its partnership with Women Who Code, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering diverse women to excel in technology careers. As a new partner, Evolution Equity Partners will provide essential support to Women Who Code's work bridging the gender gap in cybersecurity.

Evolution Equity Partners marked the start of its partnership by presenting a donation to Lily Chang, board member at Women Who Code, at the inaugural edition of The Presidents Forum, a prestigious international event that convenes Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), cybersecurity professionals, global leaders and heads of state to discuss and collaborate on cybersecurity and related issues. The 2023 Presidents Forum took place in San Francisco on April 25th, 2023, during the week of the RSA Conference, and featured an exclusive conversation with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States on the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century.

With a deep commitment to promoting gender equality in the cybersecurity sector, Evolution Equity Partners recognizes the critical role that Women Who Code plays in empowering diverse women and ensuring their equal representation in the industry. By aligning efforts, the partnership aims to drive change and create a more inclusive cybersecurity ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to partner with Women Who Code and contribute to their inspiring work in empowering women in the cybersecurity industry," said Richard Seewald, Founder and Managing Partner at Evolution Equity Partners. "We firmly believe that diverse perspectives lead to innovation and success, and we are committed to fostering an inclusive tech ecosystem where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed."

About Evolution Equity Partners
Evolution Equity Partners, headquartered in New York City, partners with rapidly growing cybersecurity software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution has invested in over fifty cybersecurity companies building a growing portfolio of market leaders. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Women Who Code
Women Who Code (WWCode) is an international nonprofit dedicated to empowering diverse women to excel in technology careers. WWCode is building a tech industry where diverse women and historically excluded people thrive at every level. The organization has executed more than 17,000 free events around the world, garnered a membership exceeding 343,000 in 147 countries. Help empower even more women to advance in tech with the training and community they need to succeed by supporting WWCode. Learn more at womenwhocode.com.

