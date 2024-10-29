Evolution Equity Partners Named to Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

The recognition demonstrates Evolution Equity Partners' commitment to empower visionary founders, foster innovation, and drive growth through collaborative partnerships.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners is proud to announce its inclusion in Inc.'s prestigious 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors list. The annual list highlights private equity, venture capital, and growth-capital lenders that have demonstrated a strong commitment to partnering with and supporting founder-led companies. This recognition reinforces Evolution Equity Partners' commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the cybersecurity sector by backing visionary founders.

This is the sixth edition of the Founder-Friendly Investors list, which is widely regarded as a resource for entrepreneurs seeking investment partners who understand the importance of retaining founder-led leadership. To compile the list, Inc. surveyed founders who had sold to private equity and venture capital firms, focusing on their experiences and the success of their partnerships.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as a founder-friendly investor," said Richard Seewald, founder and managing partner of Evolution Equity Partners. "At Evolution, we believe that the key to building transformative cybersecurity companies lies in empowering the vision and leadership of founders. Our approach is deeply rooted in collaboration and partnership, and we are proud to support founders as they shape the future of cybersecurity."

The list's announcement comes at a pivotal time for growth companies and their investors. As Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc., noted: "It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them. So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

The full 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors list is available online at Inc.'s website , and the November issue of Inc. magazine will be on newsstands beginning October 29.

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City, Palo Alto, London, and Zurich, partners with rapidly growing cybersecurity software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors, and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution has invested in over fifty cybersecurity companies building a growing portfolio of market leaders. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

