Evolution Optiks Announces Beta Release of Eagerly Anticipated Light Field Powered Tele-Refractor

The LFR-260 beta is now available for pre-order in the US for delivery starting from Q2/2025.

CHRIST CHURCH, Barbados, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Optiks Limited, an industry leader in light field technology, confirmed today that it is accepting pre-orders for a beta version of the compact, fully digital device that is about to revolutionize eye care.

"At various stages of development, we consulted with industry experts and eye care professionals from around the globe to create a device that not only tackles the challenges of traditional refractors, but also offers features never before possible. Their feedback was unanimous: This is the seismic shift the industry has long been waiting for", says Raul Mihali, President & CEO of Evolution Optiks. The LFR-260 beta is intended for tech enthusiasts and early adopters whose insights will be extremely valuable for optimizing the device before the official market launch. The flagship product of the Optokare line will be rolled out in the US first and then in Europe shortly afterwards. Information on pricing, purchasing and early adopter rewards is available on the Optokare website.

The broad performance spectrum of the LFR-260 until recently would have seemed like science fiction: a complete subjective refraction system that fits into a backpack and can be remotely operated from anywhere while allowing patients to make a purely vision-based decision on the prescription they see best with. Its unique proprietary QuadView™, showing two or four slightly different prescriptions simultaneously, renders obsolete the time-consuming and inefficient back-and-forth changing of lenses found in traditional refractors, dreaded by patients and frequently leading to inaccurate results. "Asking patients to rely on their memory to make vision decisions does not quite meet the definition of a manifest refraction. This new cutting-edge technology will enable us to provide a better patient experience and outcome and we look forward to using it", says highly regarded neuro-optometrist Dr. Anne Reuter of Gold Coast Optometric Vision Performance in Oyster Bay, NY.

Over time, many more features from automated or guided refractions to AI-based recommendations will be integrated into the LFR-260 through cloud updates, in compliance with the relevant regulatory requirements. The powerful Nvidia processor and high-performance cameras at the core of the LFR-260 are designed to handle complex AI-driven applications which are indispensable in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. "This type of visionary innovation will not only take optometry and ophthalmology to new heights, but also empower health and wellness in general. There is broad consensus in the medical community that many diseases and conditions can be detected through the eye using AI-based diagnostics. Light field technology turns what used to be a mere eye exam into a comprehensive health check-up", comments Prof. Thomas Neuhann, a globally recognized ophthalmic surgeon.

The first batch of the LFR-260 beta are being produced at the company's Montreal premises, in close proximity to the R&D team. The FDA 510(k) and EU MDR-approved device will first be available in the US and Europe while the company is in the process of clearing the LRF-260 for other key markets as well.

Founded in 2014, Evolution Optiks Limited is commercializing an extensive and ongoing portfolio of innovation and is on track to revolutionizing how digital light is being created and consumed. The company's primary categories of interest are optometry instruments, neuro-optical screening and training devices and, more broadly, it is exploring solutions based on vision-adapted, multi-view and light field displays, with applications in medicine, consumer solutions, advertising and media, automotive and avionics.

SOURCE Evolution Optiks