Technology by Evolution Optiks to Aid MotoAmerica in Concussion Diagnostics

CHRIST CHURCH, Barbados, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each time motorcycle racers go out on track, they are twisting the tiger's tail. They live for the thrill of speed and pushing themselves to the extreme. The danger is real and that's why motorcycle racing is one of the most exciting spectator sports. However, where there is risk, there is injury which makes rider safety a big topic in motorcycle racing. Since its inception in 2015, MotoAmerica, the premier US pro motorcycle road racing series, has been a forerunner in eliminating or reducing injury. Their riders are clad in some of the world's best safety gear and their bikes are equipped with a whole range of features designed to protect the racers.

MotoAmerica Utilizing Evolution Optiks Technology for Concussion Diagnostics

"We care about the well-being of our riders and make every effort to keep them as safe as possible by providing the best available gear and equipment and using state-of-the-art technology in injury assessment", says MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland.

Since one of the most common injuries in motorcycle racing is concussion/mTBI (mild traumatic brain injury), MotoAmerica introduced a concussion protocol early on and has continuously adopted novel and more advanced tools and screening systems as they became available. Renowned and multi-published Concussion and Vestibular Specialist Jim Buskirk, Assistant Professor at Chicago's Rosalind Franklin University, provides the medical expertise, in collaboration with MotoAmerica's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carl Price. Jim's primary research interest is the recovery of function following concussion/mTBI in sports and he works with various motorsports organizations, professional sports teams as well as amateur youth sports associations.

He says: "As a researcher, I am always on the lookout for new technologies to improve the assessment and treatment of mTBI. So when Dr. Steve Olvey, my co-consultant at IndyCar and Chief Medical Advisor for Evolution Optiks, introduced me to DeCon, my interest was piqued. I had the chance to use the device for testing and data collection and it has so much potential that this season, I'm planning on a full IRB study with DeCon for MotoAmerica."

Dr. Carl Price adds: "We are fortunate to have an expert like Jim Buskirk on our team to help us manage concussion in our sport. The DeCon device, together with clinical findings, may become an integral part of our concussion management program. We are also excited to add new peripheral blood biomarkers to this mix and feel that the combination will advance the science, but more importantly, the care of our riders."

DeCon is the flagship product of the NeuroDynamiks™ brand of Evolution Optiks - the leading name in light field technology solutions. The portable head-mounted device uses proprietary technology to track and analyze involuntary movements of the eye in response to visual stimuli and positional changes. DeCon can perform dozens of established and new neurological tests, the results of which are simultaneously recorded on the device and, if required, can be made available remotely for interpretation by a qualified medical practitioner. Its compact and relatively lightweight design makes it ideal for sideline use, allowing for rapid diagnosis and treatment decision-making.

With added AI-based optimizations, the potential for the DeCon device expands tenfold into a broad space of medical conditions and performance training, by analyzing objective data collected from its onboard cameras and sensors and cross-checking against large data sets of previously diagnosed cases. AI-based analysis of individual patient factors, crash characteristics, and correlation with other diagnostic methodologies will enable personalized treatment plans, accurate predictions of recovery times, and early identification of potential complications.

SOURCE Evolution Optiks