EVOLUTION SPACE CONDUCTS FULL-SCALE TACTICAL SOLID MOTOR TEST IN RESPONSE TO GROWING DEMAND

MOJAVE, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Space, a technology frontrunner for the new generation of solid rocket motors, announced today the successful full-scale static fire of their tactical propulsion architecture. This test was done as part of their effort to help address the critical gap in solid rocket motor supply currently impacting US strategic interests. The motor, measuring over 5ft in length, was sized to mirror one of the tactical motors facing significant shortages as global conflicts rise.

"With the Department of Defense's ongoing resolve to strengthen the US industrial base and engage with companies like Evolution to diversify its sourcing, we've positioned our products to fill this gap immediately with minimal modifications," said Justin Karl, Ph.D., Evolution's VP of Technology. "Today's test proves that our tech fits a wide range of strategic and tactical architectures and already matches the performance requirements."

The static fire, conducted at Evolution's private test site near their Mojave, California facility, produced a 60ft smokeless flame as over 9,000 lb. of thrust was sustained for approximately one second, exceeding the targeted performance metrics required for aggressive fast-burning tactical propellants. The propulsion architecture was developed not only to meet or exceed the performance of existing systems, but to do so while dramatically reducing development cost and time.

"Time is a critical resource for the solid rocket motor supply, and many next-generation providers have incredible team strength, but need a few more years to perfect their products. At Evolution, we inverted the process and went straight for technology development and refinement from our founding," said Steve Heller, CEO and Founder of Evolution. "Because we focused on the product first, we hold a unique market position that doesn't require the extra buffer of time to develop the technology for the product after we've started a conversation. Instead, it's about minor adjustments to an already high TRL system and having the product afield as urgently as it's needed."

Evolution will now move from development to qualification of the recently tested and two other primary tactical propulsion architectures, with its next flight test scheduled for mid-summer.

Founded in 2018, Evolution Space is a leading provider of rapidly-responsive solid propulsion systems for the next generation of propulsion for space and defense. For more information visit evolutionspace.com.

