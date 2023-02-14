Evolv AI Announces the Launch of Evolv Accelerator, a Free, One-Year Managed Services Offer for Brands Ready to Adopt AI

As tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT rise in popularity, AI innovator Evolv AI paves the path to scalable AI adoption amongst marketers, e-commerce managers, and digital leaders who are running experimentation and conversion rate optimization (CRO) programs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolv AI , the maker of the world's leading intelligent digital experience optimization and personalization platform, wants to help global companies accelerate the adoption of AI in their digital marketing and e-commerce initiatives. Starting today, Evolv AI is offering free migration and onboarding services through its Accelerator services package to any company ready to switch to AI experience optimization from traditional A/B testing and CRO. Unlike traditional A/B testing platforms, Evolv AI runs continuous data-driven experiments and hypotheses with real-time traffic, enabling digital teams to create better-performing experiences. Brands like Verizon, Curiosity Stream, and National Debt Relief have already partnered with Evolv AI to support their AI initiatives.

The Evolv AI Accelerator package, offered free for a limited time, is designed to help Google Optimize users make a seamless shift into using AI for experimentations and optimizations. This special offer follows Google's announcement that Google Optimize and Google Optimize 360 (GO360) will be discontinued in September 2023. According to BuiltWith , nearly 1.3 million websites now face the task of finding a replacement tool for Google Optimize 360. By providing customer-obsessed organizations with the most efficient route to AI-powered growth, Evolv AI aims to help brands forge a faster path to increased revenue generation with Accelerator and its suite of ongoing managed services offerings.

Shrinking budgets and increasing pressure to improve returns on investment and conversion across more complex digital journeys is today's critical challenge for outcome-driven digital leaders. Simultaneously, AI-led optimization is drastically increasing due to the growing popularity of AI tools with digital marketers — Evolv AI customers see six- to nine-figure revenue growth annually.

"We're seeing a significant shift in priorities toward growth. Today's digital journeys are more complicated than ever, and consumer expectations are high," said Michael Scharff, CEO and co-founder at Evolv AI. "It's clear that the market is ready for modern experimentation optimization to improve ROI across their investments. The discontinuation of Google Optimize is the catalyst companies need to finally shift from A/B testing to AI adoption. Companies cannot afford to wait. The time is now, and we're here to make AI adoption easy."

The Evolv AI Accelerator services package includes:

Free migration from Google Optimize 360

Experience accelerator integration

Opportunity map w/ ROI analysis

Rapid-deployment optimization roadmap

Optimization metric and project setup

GA4 and analytics integration

Expert-led live and on-demand training

Unlimited user seats

Email support

Monthly program review

Quarterly business reviews

"Google made A/B testing more accessible. Evolv AI makes a ChatGPT-sized leap forward by automatically improving experiences in real time. Most digital organizations lack the resources, expertise, and scale required to generate significant value through a traditional A/B testing program," said Tyler Foster, CTO and co-founder at Evolv AI. "Shifting to another A/B tool would only be more of the same. We are thrilled to be able to extend expert optimization experimentation strategy services to brands intrigued in the power of AI."

About Evolv AI

Evolv Al powers intelligent experiences that enable organizations to learn from every session to improve conversions continuously. Digital leaders rely on Evolv AI to define their experimentation strategy, generate a constant source of new ideas to be explored, and leverage our proprietary AI to progressively improve digital optimization to find the best customer journey.

Utilizing a proprietary machine learning engine and clients' visitor data, Evolv AI delivers on digital growth goals at a velocity for companies such as Safelight, A&E, Curiosity Stream, DirectTV, and Verizon. Learn more at evolv.ai .

