EVOLV AI Launches Auto Recommendations, Completing Its Vision for Automating Design Thinking in Experimentation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolv AI, leader in AI-driven experimentation and digital experience optimization, today announced the launch of its Automated UX Recommendations feature. This pivotal development unlocks the final piece of Evolv AI's mission: to fully automate the design thinking process for experience optimization.

With this launch, Evolv AI sets a new industry standard, automating how companies analyze past and present experimentation outcomes, identify friction points, contextualize hypotheses, validate ideas, and improve digital experiences.

Automated UX recommendations can:

Create new ideas based on the latest UX, Cognitive Research, and your historical experimentation data

Predict the potential impact of backlogged ideas before they're implemented

Analyze redesigns before they're implemented

Recommend personalization opportunities based on your most important segments

Recommend segments that might need something a little different from your average user

Recommend other areas of your experience where new learnings can be applied

Identify areas of your new and existing experiences that don't conform to your brand standards

With the activation of automated UX recommendations, Evolv AI can now emulate the entire design thinking process:

Empathize: Analyze vast amounts of user interaction data, identifying patterns, behaviors, and pain points, combined with analyst observations or interviews.

Define: Pinpoint specific issues or opportunities for improvement in the digital experience with more precision and velocity, often before they're even seen by users.

Ideate: Provide tailored solutions drawn from a vast database of customer behavioral data, past successes, current trends, and cross-industry insights, significantly increasing the breadth and innovation of foundation ideas.

Prototype: Create testable versions of web pages, features, and user flows with generative AI, reducing the time and resources needed to develop assets.

Optimize: Explore vast search spaces with billions of possible experiences, learning from each user what will help the next user convert.

Personalize: Connect each user with the hyper-personalized experience that's perfect for them.

"Active Learning by Evolv AI is a game-changer, drastically reducing the time and resources required to understand user needs, deliver solutions, and learn from every idea," said Tyler Foster, President and CTO at Evolv AI. "This launch is not just a milestone for us but a paradigm shift for the industry, offering businesses a way to innovate and optimize at unprecedented speed and precision."

Evolv AI is at the forefront of AI-powered digital experience optimization, enabling businesses across the globe to accelerate growth by making data-informed decisions quickly and efficiently. Our platform emulates the design thinking process, helping organizations tap into their accumulated experimentation knowledge and transform anecdotal evidence into actionable data, foster a culture of continuous improvement, and increase revenue.

